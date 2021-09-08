A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules.
Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said.
The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7.
Photo: Reuters
“Tri’s breach of the home medical quarantine regulation led to many people becoming infected with COVID-19, and one person died” on Aug. 7, the court report said.
Eight people became infected because of Tri, state media reported.
After keeping case numbers low last year, Vietnam is now dealing with its most serious COVID-19 outbreak so far, with 536,788 infections and 13,385 deaths recorded.
The vast majority of infections and deaths have been reported since the end of April, and Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, and commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City, have been in strict lockdown for most of the past few months.
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
The course of true love never did run smooth, but after public controversy and a wedding delay, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot and move to the US. The daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro. The pair have decided to wed without some traditional ceremonies and reject a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family. Japan’s imperial succession rules mean that 29-year-old Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner. Nonetheless, Komuro
ALLEGED ‘BRAINWASHING’: Starting at primary-school level, Chinese students are to learn about priciples such as ‘absolute party leadership’ over the armed forces Chinese pupils returned to school yesterday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping (習近平) thought,” as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots. The Chinese Ministry of Education has said that it would incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year. Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts,” a government notice on the new curriculum said. The new school books are
In Hollywood’s latest attempt to score in the huge — but highly restrictive — Chinese market, an Asian actor has been cast as a leading Marvel superhero for the first time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, out tomorrow, takes the 25th installment in the wildly popular Marvel film series into mythical China, where enormous beasts, mysticism and kung fu collide for a tale about the difficult relationship between a son and his father. The titular son — played by relatively unknown Chinese Canadian actor Simu Liu (劉思慕) — fled his controlling dad as a teenager, after being sculpted into