COVID-19: Vietnam jails man for five years for breaking quarantine, spreading virus

AFP, HANOI





A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules.

Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said.

The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7.

Police officers inspect commuters’ travel documents at a checkpoint on the first day of an extended lockdown in Hanoi on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“Tri’s breach of the home medical quarantine regulation led to many people becoming infected with COVID-19, and one person died” on Aug. 7, the court report said.

Eight people became infected because of Tri, state media reported.

After keeping case numbers low last year, Vietnam is now dealing with its most serious COVID-19 outbreak so far, with 536,788 infections and 13,385 deaths recorded.

The vast majority of infections and deaths have been reported since the end of April, and Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, and commercial hub, Ho Chi Minh City, have been in strict lockdown for most of the past few months.