World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Virus curbs mostly lifted

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that nationwide COVID-19 curbs would be lifted, except for in the biggest city, Auckland, as the country gets on top of an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The country had been largely virus-free, excluding a small cluster of cases in February, until an infected traveler from Australia seeded an outbreak that prompted Ardern to impose the national lockdown last week. Ardern, who said restrictions would be eased outside of Auckland from tomorrow, is continuing to pursue an elimination strategy for the disease. “We are within sight of elimination, but we can’t drop the ball,” Ardern said at a televised news conference. About 1.7 million people in greater Auckland are to to remain in a full lockdown until at least Tuesday next week.

Australia

New markets urged

The country must diversify its economy to rely less on China, its largest trading partner, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday. “It is no secret that China has recently sought to target Australia’s economy,” Frydenberg said in a speech in Canberra. “Heightened strategic competition is the new reality we face, now and likely into the future,” he added. Frydenberg said that businesses should look at new markets, which have been opened as a result of recent free-trade agreements. The country’s economy is at risk of entering its second recession in as many years as its largest states are in prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns.

Israel

Conjoined twins separated

One-year-old twin girls who were born conjoined at the head, back to back, can make eye contact for the first time after being separated. The more than 12-hour operation at the Soroka Medical Center took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad, the hospital said on Sunday. “This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide and now, for the first time, in Israel,” chief pediatric neurosurgeon Mickey Gideon said. Media photographs showed the twins facing one another in a cot, their heads bandaged. The Soroka statement said that the surgery involved cranial reconstruction and scalp grafts for both. “They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own,” Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka’s plastic surgery department, told Israel’s Channel 12 news.

United States

Abortion bill at risk

The Senate’s filibuster rule likely imperils a bill intended to protect abortion rights that Democrats are readying following the Supreme Court’s decision not to block a strict new Texas ban, a leading Democratic senator said on Sunday. Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN’s State of the Union that some Senate Republicans support abortion rights, but not enough to overcome the chamber’s rule requiring 60 of its 100 members to agree on most legislation. The nation’s 6-3 conservative top court this week allowed Texas’ six-week abortion ban to go into effect, which observers said showed the justices might be ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a national right to abortion. That decision led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to say that the Democratic-controlled chamber would soon debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping similar state anti-abortion regulations, but Klobuchar said that such a bill faces little to no chance of passing the Senate.