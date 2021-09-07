NEW ZEALAND
Virus curbs mostly lifted
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that nationwide COVID-19 curbs would be lifted, except for in the biggest city, Auckland, as the country gets on top of an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The country had been largely virus-free, excluding a small cluster of cases in February, until an infected traveler from Australia seeded an outbreak that prompted Ardern to impose the national lockdown last week. Ardern, who said restrictions would be eased outside of Auckland from tomorrow, is continuing to pursue an elimination strategy for the disease. “We are within sight of elimination, but we can’t drop the ball,” Ardern said at a televised news conference. About 1.7 million people in greater Auckland are to to remain in a full lockdown until at least Tuesday next week.
Australia
New markets urged
The country must diversify its economy to rely less on China, its largest trading partner, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said yesterday. “It is no secret that China has recently sought to target Australia’s economy,” Frydenberg said in a speech in Canberra. “Heightened strategic competition is the new reality we face, now and likely into the future,” he added. Frydenberg said that businesses should look at new markets, which have been opened as a result of recent free-trade agreements. The country’s economy is at risk of entering its second recession in as many years as its largest states are in prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns.
Israel
Conjoined twins separated
One-year-old twin girls who were born conjoined at the head, back to back, can make eye contact for the first time after being separated. The more than 12-hour operation at the Soroka Medical Center took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad, the hospital said on Sunday. “This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide and now, for the first time, in Israel,” chief pediatric neurosurgeon Mickey Gideon said. Media photographs showed the twins facing one another in a cot, their heads bandaged. The Soroka statement said that the surgery involved cranial reconstruction and scalp grafts for both. “They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own,” Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka’s plastic surgery department, told Israel’s Channel 12 news.
United States
Abortion bill at risk
The Senate’s filibuster rule likely imperils a bill intended to protect abortion rights that Democrats are readying following the Supreme Court’s decision not to block a strict new Texas ban, a leading Democratic senator said on Sunday. Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN’s State of the Union that some Senate Republicans support abortion rights, but not enough to overcome the chamber’s rule requiring 60 of its 100 members to agree on most legislation. The nation’s 6-3 conservative top court this week allowed Texas’ six-week abortion ban to go into effect, which observers said showed the justices might be ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a national right to abortion. That decision led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to say that the Democratic-controlled chamber would soon debate and vote on legislation aimed at stopping similar state anti-abortion regulations, but Klobuchar said that such a bill faces little to no chance of passing the Senate.
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
The course of true love never did run smooth, but after public controversy and a wedding delay, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot and move to the US. The daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro. The pair have decided to wed without some traditional ceremonies and reject a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family. Japan’s imperial succession rules mean that 29-year-old Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner. Nonetheless, Komuro
ALLEGED ‘BRAINWASHING’: Starting at primary-school level, Chinese students are to learn about priciples such as ‘absolute party leadership’ over the armed forces Chinese pupils returned to school yesterday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping (習近平) thought,” as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots. The Chinese Ministry of Education has said that it would incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year. Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts,” a government notice on the new curriculum said. The new school books are
In Hollywood’s latest attempt to score in the huge — but highly restrictive — Chinese market, an Asian actor has been cast as a leading Marvel superhero for the first time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, out tomorrow, takes the 25th installment in the wildly popular Marvel film series into mythical China, where enormous beasts, mysticism and kung fu collide for a tale about the difficult relationship between a son and his father. The titular son — played by relatively unknown Chinese Canadian actor Simu Liu (劉思慕) — fled his controlling dad as a teenager, after being sculpted into