Florida gunman killed four in ‘ambush’

RANDOM VICTIMS: The ex-sharpshooter, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was on a mental decline before attacking a family seemingly by chance, his girlfriend said

AP





A man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the three-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before he was wounded and surrendered, a Florida sheriff said on Sunday. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a media briefing that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested on Sunday morning, he was so aggressive that he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney.

Judd said Riley, a former marine who served as a sharpshooter in both Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to have targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues.

Judd said Riley’s girlfriend told authorities Riley had been slowly unraveling for weeks and repeatedly told her that he could communicate directly with God.

Investigators said preliminary evidence shows 40-year-old Justice Gleason just happened to be an unlucky stranger out mowing his lawn Saturday night when Riley drove by his home in Lakeland, about 48km east of Tampa, saying God told him to stop because Gleason’s daughter was going to commit suicide.

Authorities responded to the scene but never found Riley.

About nine hours later, around 4:30am, Riley returned to the home, laying out glowsticks to create a path leading to the house to draw officers “into an ambush,” Judd said.

Following the sounds of gunfire, authorities arrived at the home and found Riley’s white truck ablaze and an unarmed Riley outside, dressed in camouflage.

Riley immediately ran inside, where authorities heard another round of gunfire, “a woman scream and a baby whimper,” Judd said.

Authorities exchanged heavy gunfire, with dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” fired, before Riley retreated back into the home, according to the sheriff.

Everything fell silent, Judd said, until a helicopter unit alerted authorities on the ground that Riley was coming out. He had been shot once and was ready to surrender.

Deputies sent robots into the home to check for explosives and other traps. When it was clear, they found the bodies of Gleason, the 33-year-old mother, the baby and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.

Authorities released only Gleason’s name, and did not say if he was related to the other victims.

“Prior to this morning, this guy was a war hero. He fought for his country in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Judd said. “And this morning he’s a cold-blooded killer.”

Riley, told authorities he was on methamphetamines.

While being treated at the hospital, Riley jumped up and tried to grab an officer’s gun.

“They had to fight with him again in the emergency room,” Judd said, adding that Riley was ultimately tied down and medicated.