A court in Belarus yesterday sentenced one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison, after she led unprecedented protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year.
Kolesnikova’s lawyer Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence, according to the press service of onetime presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, whose campaign was managed by Kolesnikova.
She is the only major leader of last year’s mass protests still in Belarus, and has been in custody for a year after resisting deportation by ripping up her passport.
Photo: AFP
Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since the protests, which erupted when he claimed victory in a disputed election.
In a video from inside the court shown by Russian media, Kolesnikova — who was handcuffed inside a defendant’s cage — made a heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies.
She was smiling and wearing her signature dark red lipstick.
“Dear spectators, we are happy to see you,” Znak, who was standing next to her, said in the video before the sentence was read out.
Kolesnikova — a 39-year-old former flute player in the country’s philharmonic orchestra — has become a symbol of the protest movement in Belarus.
She was arrested in September last year, when KGB agents put a sack over her head, pushed her into a minibus and drove her to the Ukrainian border. She reportedly resisted the attempt to throw her out of the country by jumping out of the vehicle.
Kolesnikova was part of a female trio of protest leaders along with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, both of whom fled the country.
Tikhanovskaya, who stood for president in place of her jailed husband and says she won the election, called the pair “heroes” after the sentencing.
“The regime wants us to see them crushed and exhausted, but look: They are smiling and dancing,” Tikhanovskaya, who is now based in Lithuania, said on Twitter.
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
The course of true love never did run smooth, but after public controversy and a wedding delay, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot and move to the US. The daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro. The pair have decided to wed without some traditional ceremonies and reject a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family. Japan’s imperial succession rules mean that 29-year-old Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner. Nonetheless, Komuro
ALLEGED ‘BRAINWASHING’: Starting at primary-school level, Chinese students are to learn about priciples such as ‘absolute party leadership’ over the armed forces Chinese pupils returned to school yesterday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping (習近平) thought,” as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots. The Chinese Ministry of Education has said that it would incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year. Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts,” a government notice on the new curriculum said. The new school books are
In Hollywood’s latest attempt to score in the huge — but highly restrictive — Chinese market, an Asian actor has been cast as a leading Marvel superhero for the first time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, out tomorrow, takes the 25th installment in the wildly popular Marvel film series into mythical China, where enormous beasts, mysticism and kung fu collide for a tale about the difficult relationship between a son and his father. The titular son — played by relatively unknown Chinese Canadian actor Simu Liu (劉思慕) — fled his controlling dad as a teenager, after being sculpted into