Belarus sends top protest leader to prison for 11 years

AFP, MOSCOW





A court in Belarus yesterday sentenced one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison, after she led unprecedented protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

Kolesnikova’s lawyer Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence, according to the press service of onetime presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, whose campaign was managed by Kolesnikova.

She is the only major leader of last year’s mass protests still in Belarus, and has been in custody for a year after resisting deportation by ripping up her passport.

Protest leader Maria Kolesnikova smiles inside the defendants’ cage in Minsk on Saturday at the opening of her trial on charges of undermining national security, conspiring to seize power and creating an extremist group. Photo: AFP

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since the protests, which erupted when he claimed victory in a disputed election.

In a video from inside the court shown by Russian media, Kolesnikova — who was handcuffed inside a defendant’s cage — made a heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies.

She was smiling and wearing her signature dark red lipstick.

“Dear spectators, we are happy to see you,” Znak, who was standing next to her, said in the video before the sentence was read out.

Kolesnikova — a 39-year-old former flute player in the country’s philharmonic orchestra — has become a symbol of the protest movement in Belarus.

She was arrested in September last year, when KGB agents put a sack over her head, pushed her into a minibus and drove her to the Ukrainian border. She reportedly resisted the attempt to throw her out of the country by jumping out of the vehicle.

Kolesnikova was part of a female trio of protest leaders along with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, both of whom fled the country.

Tikhanovskaya, who stood for president in place of her jailed husband and says she won the election, called the pair “heroes” after the sentencing.

“The regime wants us to see them crushed and exhausted, but look: They are smiling and dancing,” Tikhanovskaya, who is now based in Lithuania, said on Twitter.