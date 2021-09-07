Qaddafi’s son set free after more than seven years in prison, Libyan PM says

AP, CAIRO





Libyan authorities on Sunday released one of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital, Tripoli, following his extradition from neighboring Niger, the country’s interim leader said early yesterday.

Interim Libyan Prime Abdul Hamid Dbeibah wrote on Twitter that Al-Saadi Qaddafi had been released in compliance with a previous court order.

Mohamed Hamouda, a spokesman for the transitional government, said that the son walked free from Tripoli’s al-Hadaba prison, where many Qaddafi regime officials are being held pending trial, mostly in connection with the crackdown on the 2011 uprising that toppled the longtime ruler and led to his killing.

Al-Saadi Qaddafi watches a military exercise in Zlitan, Libya, undated photograph made available on Sept. 25, 2011. Photo: AP

Hamouda did not elaborate on the circumstances of the son’s release.

Local media reported that Al-Saadi Qaddafi was released after he was acquitted on charges dating back to the uprising against his father’s rule.

Following his release, he traveled to Turkey, the al-Marsad news Web site said.

“We cannot move forward without achieving reconciliation,” Dbeibah wrote on Twitter.

Dbeibah’s government has been given the task of leading the war-wrecked country to elections before the end of this year.

At the time of the 2011 revolt, Al-Saadi Qaddafi headed a special forces brigade that was involved in a crackdown on protesters and rebels.

He was smuggled across the desert to Niger in 2011 just as his father’s regime was crumbling. He was extradited in March 2014 after he, as well as colleagues who accompanied him, “failed to respect the conditions of his stay in Niger,” Libyan government said at the time.

Muammar Qaddafi had eight children, most of whom played significant roles in his regime. His son Al-Mutassim Billah Qaddafi was killed at the same time as his father was captured and slain. Two other sons, Saif al-Arab Qaddafi and Khamis Qaddafi, were killed earlier in the uprising.

Saif al-Islam Qaddafi, the one-time heir apparent to his father, has been in Libya since his release from detention in 2017. Another son, Hannibal Muammar Qaddafi, is reportedly being detained in Lebanon.

The rest of the children are still at large having initially sought asylum in neighboring Algeria.

During his father’s rule, Al-Saadi Qaddafi was known for his lavish lifestyle and he treated Libya’s soccer league as his personal fiefdom. He played for several Libyan teams — and for an Italian team until he failed a drug test. At various times, he headed Libya’s soccer federation and its national team.

In one case, security forces opened fire on fans at a 1996 match attended by Al-Saadi Qaddafi, killing a number of people in murky circumstances.

He is also suspected in the 2005 killing of Bashir al-Riyani, a popular Libyan soccer player who was a vocal critic of Muammar Qaddafi’s regime.

Following his extradition, prosecutors in Libya said he faced charges in connection with abductions and rapes during the 2011 uprising, misuse of his post and the killing of al-Riyani.