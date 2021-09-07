The Taliban have arrested four men who hit protesters and held journalists at gunpoint to break up a women’s rights demonstration in Kabul on Saturday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
The demonstration came amid fierce fighting in Panjshir Valley, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces from the fallen government, and as Afghanistan waits for the country’s new rulers to reveal how they plan to govern.
A female police officer was shot dead at her home in central Ghor Province, in a targeted killing in front of relatives, who blame the Taliban, the BBC has reported.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It is the latest in multiple accounts of apparent reprisal killings across the country, despite Taliban promises that they would not seek revenge on former enemies.
Taliban efforts to shed their historic image of brutality and oppression, already badly undermined by an order that all women except heathcare workers should stay home from their jobs, was further dented by the violent handling of Saturday’s protest.
Images of the bloodied face of one protester spread rapidly on social media, and other protesters said Taliban fighters used teargas and beat them with rifle butts.
The militants also forced foreign journalists covering the demonstration to the ground at gunpoint, and hit at least one before he was released.
Four men who assaulted the women and journalists had been arrested, Mujahid said.
“They were from a checkpoint. They mistreated the women and a reporter from al-Arabiya. Police from the intelligence department came, put the situation under control and arrested them [the Taliban],” he said.
However, he refused to guarantee a right to protest, when asked if women could safely come out on the streets again.
“It’s not a time for protest as [Taliban control] is new and all offices are closed, and we witnessed the airport explosions, insecurity will occur. They should be patient and wait for the government to established, then they can have demands. We ask people to not cause disruption for themselves and the authorities,” Mujahid said.
The Taliban have promised women that their rights would be protected, but only with an Islamic framework that they have not defined.
“Since the Taliban took over, I didn’t go to my office,” said one protester at the Kabul demonstration. “I didn’t try to go back to work, because they’ll harm me if I do.”
Rules for private universities seen by the Guardian require a segregation so absolute — including separate buses for female students, with their windows covered — that women’s education is bound to suffer if they are implemented.
Farhat Popalzai, a 24-year-old student who went to the demonstration, said she was speaking for Afghan women who were too afraid to come out.
“I am the voice of the women who are unable to speak,” she said. “They think this is a man’s country but it is not, it is a woman’s country, too.”
The makeup of the new government remains uncertain, with any announcement pushed back until next week amid reports of heated disagreement between hardliners in the movement and those wanting to pursue a more inclusive line.
Taliban cofounder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reported by some Taliban sources to be in line to lead the new government, told al-Jazeera the new administration would include all factions of Afghans.
“The government will provide security,” he said.
However, in a reminder of deep-seated hostility, Taliban fighters have disfigured a mural showing the face of anti-Taliban figurehead of the 1990s Ahmad Shah Massoud.
They have blacked out the faces of women elsewhere and entirely painted over many murals, including ones promoting healthcare and warning of the dangers of HIV.
These have been replaced with plain black-and-white slogans.
Taliban spokesperson Ahmadullah Muttaqi said that the murals were “against our values.”
Massoud’s son Ahmad Massoud is one of the leaders in a resistance movement, centered around commando fighters from the fallen government, trying to hold out in the Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul.
It is the last anti-Taliban stronghold in Afghanistan after the group’s lightning takeover of the rest of the country last month, and has a storied history of resistance through the 1980s and 1990s, first against Soviet forces, then against the previous Taliban government.
Ahmad Massoud praised “our honourable sisters”on Facebook, saying women’s demonstrations in Kabul and the western city of Herat showed Afghans had not given up on justice and “fear no threats.”
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
The course of true love never did run smooth, but after public controversy and a wedding delay, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot and move to the US. The daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro. The pair have decided to wed without some traditional ceremonies and reject a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family. Japan’s imperial succession rules mean that 29-year-old Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner. Nonetheless, Komuro
ALLEGED ‘BRAINWASHING’: Starting at primary-school level, Chinese students are to learn about priciples such as ‘absolute party leadership’ over the armed forces Chinese pupils returned to school yesterday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping (習近平) thought,” as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots. The Chinese Ministry of Education has said that it would incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year. Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts,” a government notice on the new curriculum said. The new school books are
In Hollywood’s latest attempt to score in the huge — but highly restrictive — Chinese market, an Asian actor has been cast as a leading Marvel superhero for the first time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, out tomorrow, takes the 25th installment in the wildly popular Marvel film series into mythical China, where enormous beasts, mysticism and kung fu collide for a tale about the difficult relationship between a son and his father. The titular son — played by relatively unknown Chinese Canadian actor Simu Liu (劉思慕) — fled his controlling dad as a teenager, after being sculpted into