The Taliban yesterday said that they had captured the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley, even as opposition fighters vowed to keep up their struggle.
Following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan’s army last month and celebrations when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war, the Taliban turned to fight the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.
“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Photo: AFP
An image posted on social media by the Taliban showed its fighters at the governor’s office of Panjshir province.
However, the National Resistance Front (NRF) — made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces — said its fighters were still present in “strategic positions” across the valley, and that they were continuing the struggle.
“We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails,” the NRF wrote in English on Twitter.
Late on Sunday, they had acknowledged suffering major battlefield losses in Panjshir and called for a ceasefire.
The NRF includes local fighters loyal to Ahmad Massoud — the son of the famous anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — as well as remnants of the Afghan military that retreated to the Panjshir Valley.
The group on Sunday wrote on Twitter that NRF spokesman Fahim Dashty — a well-known Afghan journalist — and General Abdul Wudod Zara, a prominent military commander, had been killed in the latest fighting.
The NRF had vowed to fight the Taliban, but also said it was willing to negotiate with the group.
However, initial contact did not lead to a breakthrough.
The Panjshir Valley is famed for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s.
The Taliban have yet to finalize their new regime after rolling into Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the group themselves.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more “inclusive” than during their first stint in power, which also came after years of conflict — first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.
They have promised a government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup — although women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.
Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule. This time, women would be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban’s education authority said in a lengthy document issued on Sunday.
However, female students must also wear an abaya (robe) and niqab (face veil), as opposed to the even more conservative burqa mandatory under the previous Taliban regime.
As the Taliban come to grips with their transition from insurgency to government they are facing a host of challenges, including humanitarian needs for which international assistance is critical.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has arrived in Kabul for several days of meetings with the Taliban leadership, which has promised to help.
“The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers — both men and women — will be guaranteed freedom of movement,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The Taliban spokesman tweeted that the group’s delegation assured the UN of cooperation.
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
The course of true love never did run smooth, but after public controversy and a wedding delay, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot and move to the US. The daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro. The pair have decided to wed without some traditional ceremonies and reject a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family. Japan’s imperial succession rules mean that 29-year-old Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner. Nonetheless, Komuro
ALLEGED ‘BRAINWASHING’: Starting at primary-school level, Chinese students are to learn about priciples such as ‘absolute party leadership’ over the armed forces Chinese pupils returned to school yesterday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping (習近平) thought,” as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots. The Chinese Ministry of Education has said that it would incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year. Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts,” a government notice on the new curriculum said. The new school books are
In Hollywood’s latest attempt to score in the huge — but highly restrictive — Chinese market, an Asian actor has been cast as a leading Marvel superhero for the first time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, out tomorrow, takes the 25th installment in the wildly popular Marvel film series into mythical China, where enormous beasts, mysticism and kung fu collide for a tale about the difficult relationship between a son and his father. The titular son — played by relatively unknown Chinese Canadian actor Simu Liu (劉思慕) — fled his controlling dad as a teenager, after being sculpted into