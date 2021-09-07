Board of Next Digital resigns, blasting courts

Bloomberg





The board of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s (黎智英) Next Digital used a resignation letter to criticize the Hong Kong government for bypassing the territory’s courts and using the China-imposed National Security Law to drive the company out of business.

Next Digital chairman Ip Yut-kin (葉一堅) and directors Mark Clifford, Louis Gordon Crovitz and Lam Chung Yan (林中仁) resigned effective Sunday, a company exchange filing showed.

They blasted the Hong Kong government for using the national security legislation to freeze company bank accounts, arrest top editors and effectively force Next Digital to close.

“The Hong Kong government has never indicated which articles published by Apple Daily allegedly violated the National Security Law,” the filing said. “This uncertainty created a climate of fear, resulting in many resignations among the remaining staff at the company in Hong Kong, including those responsible for the regulatory compliance duties of a publicly traded company.”

Next Digital’s pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper was raided by 500 police officers in June and closed in the following weeks.

Lai, Next Digital’s founder and a well-known democracy advocate, is in prison for attending unauthorized protests and also faces several more serious charges under the national security legislation.

Authorities had accused the Apple Daily of publishing articles that contravened the law’s prohibition on “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”

Officials said that they were not targeting “normal journalistic work,” but activities that breached the national security legislation.