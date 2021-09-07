Myanmar’s rulers agree to ceasefire

AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers

Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof.

Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo.

People on Aug. 15 walk past makeshift structures constructed along the Myanmar-China border after residents from Pansai, Myanmar, fled their villages due to fighting between the military and ethnic armed groups. Photo: AFP

“This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure the safety and security of the humanitarian workers” in their effort to distribute aid, Kyodo quoted Erywan as saying. “They didn’t have any disagreement with what I said, with regards to the ceasefire.”

Erywan had also passed his proposal indirectly to parties opposed to rule by the military, Kyodo added.

A military spokesman did not answer request for comment.

In an interview with Reuters on Saturday, Erywan said that he was still negotiating with the military over the terms of a visit that he hoped to make before late next month, and had sought access to ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“What we are calling for now is ... for all sides to undertake a cessation of violence, especially with regards to distribution of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

ASEAN nations and dialogue partners had pledged US$8 million in aid for Myanmar, he added.

The military seized power after alleging irregularities in an election swept by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, while international monitors and the electoral commission at the time said that the army accusations were wrong.