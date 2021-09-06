World News Quick Take

JAPAN

Kitano’s vehicle attacked

A vehicle carrying acclaimed Japanese film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife, media reports said. Kitano, 74, also a celebrated television comedian in the country, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place late on Saturday night, the station reported. The attacker, a male in his 40s from the Chiba region east of Tokyo, cracked the windshield and beat other parts of the vehicle, TBS and other local media said. No one was injured in Saturday evening’s attack, reports said, which national broadcaster NHK said took place after Kitano had finished filming a live news and entertainment show for TBS. Police arrested the man on the spot and were interviewing him to determine his motive, NTV said. Kitano, also known by his stage name Beat Takeshi, first drew acclaim for his raw depictions of the violent world of Japanese organized crime. He garnered international fame for his roles in gritty dystopian thriller Battle Royale as well as in the eponymous comedy game show Takeshi’s Castle.

AUSTRALIA

Man dies after shark attack

A man has died following a shark attack, despite the efforts of “incredibly brave” surfers and bystanders who came to his aid, authorities said yesterday. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was mauled by the shark at Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour, about six hours north of Sydney, paramedics said. Emergency crews, including a helicopter medical team, rushed to the scene just before 11am after receiving calls for help. Chris Wilson, a New South Wales Ambulance inspector, said paramedics arrived to find local surfers and bystanders attempting to save the man, saying the group was “incredibly brave in a very challenging situation.” “It was devastating for everybody on the beach this morning,” he said. “The patient suffered a critical injury to his arm, but despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics and other emergency services, the patient couldn’t be revived.” The Coffs Harbour Lifeguards service said the beach and surrounding waters were closed to swimmers and surfers due to the incident.

UNITED STATES

Celebrated weatherman dies

Willard Scott, the ebullient former Today show weatherman, venerator of centenarians, pitchman extraordinaire and the original hamburger-hawking Ronald McDonald, died on Saturday, his successor on the morning show Al Roker said. He was 87. Scott’s chatty, folksy manner covered up his lack of meteorological training during his time as US television’s most popular weatherman. Roker wrote on Twitter that Scott died peacefully surrounded by family, but released no further details. He described Scott as a broadcast icon. Believing television weather forecasters needed to have some sort of shtick, Scott gave viewers a madcap, eager-to-please persona during a 35-year run on NBC’s Today that ended with his retirement on Dec. 15, 2015. Scott was with NBC a total of 65 years. His act was aided by a high threshold for embarrassment. He dressed as Cupid for one Valentine’s Day, came out of a manhole in a groundhog costume on Groundhog Day, had an on-the-air bar mitzvah — he was a Southern Baptist — and kissed a pig. Most famously, he went on the air dressed as 1940s dancer Carmen Miranda — including dress, earrings, high heels and fruit-laden hat — to benefit a charity.