A private dive team was yesterday to try to locate the source of a suspected oil spill spotted in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico, after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in the region this week, the US Coast Guard said on Saturday.
US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite images, first reported by The Associated Press on Wednesday, showed a kilometers-long brownish-black slick spreading in coastal waters about 3km off Port Fourchon, Louisiana, an oil and gas hub.
The images appeared to show the slick drifting more than 19km eastward along the Gulf coast, the AP said.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the US Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana about a week ago, before moving northeast and causing intense flooding that killed dozens in New York and other northeastern states.
A Coast Guard spokesman said Talos Energy had hired Clean Gulf Associates to respond to the suspected spill and contracted the private dive team to locate the source of the slick.
The AP quoted the energy company as saying it believes it is not responsible for the oil in the water.
Members of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit’s prevention department and the Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team were monitoring reports and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite imagery to determine the scope of the discharge, the spokesman said.
Once the source had been identified, the Coast Guard and partnering agencies would work on a recovery and source control plan, he added.
The Bay Marchand spill is one of several reported environmental hazards that authorities were responding to in Louisiana and the Gulf following Hurricane Ida.
The US Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it had dispatched a surveillance aircraft to an area in Louisiana hard hit by Ida that includes a refinery where an apparent oil spill was reported.
The aircraft dispatched from Texas was going to gather data on a Phillips 66 refinery and other priority sites.
