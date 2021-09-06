Saudi authorities on Saturday said they intercepted three ballistic missiles fired from neighboring Yemen that had targeted civilians in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, as well as the southern cities of Najran and Jazan.
Debris from the interception scattered across the eastern city Dammam, injuring two children and damaging 14 homes, Saudi Ministry of Defense spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said.
The severity of the injuries was unclear.
“Saudi Air Defense has intercepted and destroyed (3) ballistic missiles and (3) bomb-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia,” al-Malki wrote in a statement, calling it “brutal, irresponsible behavior” by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels told state-run television that it would take “strict measures” to protect civilians.
While there was no immediate comment from the Houthis, the Iran-allied insurgents have repeatedly targeted the kingdom in cross-border attacks.
Last month, the rebels escalated operations using uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles, and Saturday’s interception comes four days after a drone hit Abha International Airport in the south, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane.
It also comes a few hours before UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg officially assumed his duties yesterday.
In Dammam, people on Twitter reported hearing a loud explosion.
Eastern Saudi Arabia is home to major oil infrastructure. A previous attack in September 2019 temporarily halted half of the kingdom’s oil production.
Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war on behalf of the internationally recognized government in 2015, shortly after the Houthis seized the capital, Sana’a.
Yemen’s grinding conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, resulting in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
While the UN is pushing for an end to the war, the Houthis have demanded the reopening of Sana’a International Airport, closed under a Saudi blockade since 2016, before any ceasefire or negotiations.
