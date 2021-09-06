Riot police early yesterday used tear gas on protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones in Montenegro before a planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country.
The ceremony scheduled in Cetinje, a former capital of the small Balkan nation, has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006.
On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted police in Cetinje around a monastery where the inauguration of Joanikije II is supposed to take place. The demonstrators also set up road barriers with trash containers, tires and large rocks to prevent church and state dignitaries from coming to the inauguration.
Photo: Reuters
Chanting “This is Not Serbia” and “This is Montenegro,” many of the protesters spent the night at the barriers amid reports that police were sending reinforcements to break through the blockade. The protesters, some firing handguns into the air, set fire to tires at one of the blockades, trying to prevent police from breaking through
Montenegrins remain deeply divided over their country’s ties with neighboring Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is the nation’s dominant religious institution.
About 30 percent of Montenegro’s 620,000 people consider themselves Serb.
The situation flared up in Cetinje early yesterday after a relatively calm night that followed Saturday’s clashes and a parallel gathering in the capital, Podgorica, where thousands of people greeted Serbian Patriarch Porfirije and Joanikije II before the planned inauguration.
In a clear demonstration of the sharp political and social divide in Montenegro, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, the architect of the state’s independence from Serbia, visited Cetinje while pro-Serb Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic went to Podgorica.
Although Djukanovic said he was not taking sides as the president of all citizens, he praised the protesters in Cetinje for guarding national interests against the alleged bid by Serbia to impose its influence in Montenegro through the church.
“We need to protect our freedom and sovereignty,” Djukanovic told the state television channel RTCG, urging calm and restraint. “Any nationally responsible individual naturally resists.”
Djukanovic has urged that the inauguration be postponed and some media late on Saturday reported this would happen, but the information was soon denied by the Serbian church, which said the inauguration would take place despite the tensions.
Since Montenegro split from Serbia, pro-independence Montenegrins have advocated for a recognized Orthodox Christian church that is separate from the Serbian one.
Joanikije’s predecessor as the church’s leader in Montenegro, Amfilohije, died in October last yearafter contracting COVID-19.
The Serbian Orthodox Church played a key role in demonstrations last year that helped topple a long-ruling pro-Western government in Montenegro. The new government now includes staunchly pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties.
Montenegro’s previous authorities led the country to independence from Serbia and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017. Montenegro is also seeking to become a EU member.
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
Beijing yesterday banned written exams for six and seven-year-olds, as part of sweeping education reforms aimed at relieving pressure on pupils and parents in China’s hyper-competitive school system. China’s exam-oriented system previously required students to take exams from Grade 1 onward, culminating in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the gaokao (高考), where a single score can determine a child’s life trajectory. “Too frequent exams ... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure,” have been axed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, new guidelines released yesterday said. The ministry said that pressure on pupils from