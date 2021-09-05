World News Quick Take

THAILAND

PM wins confidence vote

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday won votes of confidence in parliament, helping to steady his administration after it had come under intense criticism for bungling its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prayuth still faces pressure from street protests that have been demanding he step down. Major rallies were earlier this week held in defiance of limits on public gatherings, and another was scheduled for later yesterday, with organizers vowing to continue until he gets out of office. Ahead of the vote on the censure motion, Prayuth said: “I am confident every day.” Asked if there would be a Cabinet reshuffle soon, he said: “It’s not time yet.” Prayuth prevailed by a comfortable margin, despite intense rumors of a plot among them to force him out.

GAZA

Smugglers die in tunnel

Hamas on Friday said it recovered the bodies of three men from a smuggling tunnel along the Egyptian border. The statement gave no cause of death. However, a day earlier, the group accused Egypt of pumping poisonous gas into the “trading tunnel.” Such accusations could escalate tensions with Egypt just as the Cairo is trying to broker a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. There was no immediate Egyptian comment. Contact was lost with the smugglers late on Thursday. Hamas and other militant factions later called the deaths “murder for which Egyptian authorities bear full responsibility.” Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says that the blockade is necessary to prevent the militant group from smuggling weapons into the territory. Rights groups say that the blockade amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents.

UNITED STATES

Hostage plotters sanctioned

The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind a failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the department said on Friday. The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap the New York-based journalist who is critical of Tehran. Reuters previously said that the journalist is Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American. Tehran has called the alleged plot “baseless.” In a statement on the sanctions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens, including current and former U.S. Officials.”

UNITED STATES

Facebook feature draws ire

Facebook on Friday said it disabled its topic recommendation feature after it mistook black men for “primates.” A Facebook spokesperson called it a “clearly unacceptable error.” “We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations,” Facebook said in response to a media inquiry. “We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realized this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again.” Facial recognition software has been blasted by rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly when it comes to people who are not white. Facebook users who watched a British tabloid video featuring black men were shown an auto-generated prompt asking if they would like to “keep seeing videos about primates,” the New York Times reported. The Daily Mail video from June last year is titled: “White man calls cops on black men at marina.”