THAILAND
PM wins confidence vote
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha yesterday won votes of confidence in parliament, helping to steady his administration after it had come under intense criticism for bungling its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prayuth still faces pressure from street protests that have been demanding he step down. Major rallies were earlier this week held in defiance of limits on public gatherings, and another was scheduled for later yesterday, with organizers vowing to continue until he gets out of office. Ahead of the vote on the censure motion, Prayuth said: “I am confident every day.” Asked if there would be a Cabinet reshuffle soon, he said: “It’s not time yet.” Prayuth prevailed by a comfortable margin, despite intense rumors of a plot among them to force him out.
GAZA
Smugglers die in tunnel
Hamas on Friday said it recovered the bodies of three men from a smuggling tunnel along the Egyptian border. The statement gave no cause of death. However, a day earlier, the group accused Egypt of pumping poisonous gas into the “trading tunnel.” Such accusations could escalate tensions with Egypt just as the Cairo is trying to broker a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. There was no immediate Egyptian comment. Contact was lost with the smugglers late on Thursday. Hamas and other militant factions later called the deaths “murder for which Egyptian authorities bear full responsibility.” Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says that the blockade is necessary to prevent the militant group from smuggling weapons into the territory. Rights groups say that the blockade amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents.
UNITED STATES
Hostage plotters sanctioned
The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence operatives behind a failed plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist, the department said on Friday. The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap the New York-based journalist who is critical of Tehran. Reuters previously said that the journalist is Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American. Tehran has called the alleged plot “baseless.” In a statement on the sanctions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US “remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens, including current and former U.S. Officials.”
UNITED STATES
Facebook feature draws ire
Facebook on Friday said it disabled its topic recommendation feature after it mistook black men for “primates.” A Facebook spokesperson called it a “clearly unacceptable error.” “We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations,” Facebook said in response to a media inquiry. “We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realized this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again.” Facial recognition software has been blasted by rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly when it comes to people who are not white. Facebook users who watched a British tabloid video featuring black men were shown an auto-generated prompt asking if they would like to “keep seeing videos about primates,” the New York Times reported. The Daily Mail video from June last year is titled: “White man calls cops on black men at marina.”
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
Beijing yesterday banned written exams for six and seven-year-olds, as part of sweeping education reforms aimed at relieving pressure on pupils and parents in China’s hyper-competitive school system. China’s exam-oriented system previously required students to take exams from Grade 1 onward, culminating in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the gaokao (高考), where a single score can determine a child’s life trajectory. “Too frequent exams ... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure,” have been axed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, new guidelines released yesterday said. The ministry said that pressure on pupils from