A Texas state judge on Friday shielded abortion clinics in the state from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law.
The temporary restraining order by Texas District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request does not interfere with the provision.
However, it shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals.
Photo: AP
A hearing on a preliminary injunction request was set for Sept. 13.
The law, which took effect on Wednesday, allows anyone to sue a person or group connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy before most women even realize they are pregnant.
In a petition filed late on Thursday, Planned Parenthood said that about 85 to 90 percent of people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.
The order “offers protection to the brave healthcare providers and staff at Planned Parenthood health centers throughout Texas, who have continued to offer care as best they can within the law while facing surveillance, harassment, and threats from vigilantes eager to stop them,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Helene Krasnoff said in a statement.
However, Texas Right to Life vice president Elizabeth Graham said that the order would not deter the group’s efforts.
In a statement, the group said: “We expect an impartial court will dismiss Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit. Until then, we will continue our diligent efforts to ensure the abortion industry fully follows” the new law.
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
Beijing yesterday banned written exams for six and seven-year-olds, as part of sweeping education reforms aimed at relieving pressure on pupils and parents in China’s hyper-competitive school system. China’s exam-oriented system previously required students to take exams from Grade 1 onward, culminating in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the gaokao (高考), where a single score can determine a child’s life trajectory. “Too frequent exams ... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure,” have been axed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, new guidelines released yesterday said. The ministry said that pressure on pupils from