Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion suits

AP, AUSTIN, Texas





A Texas state judge on Friday shielded abortion clinics in the state from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law.

The temporary restraining order by Texas District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request does not interfere with the provision.

However, it shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals.

Women protest against newly imposed restrictions on abortions at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Thursday. Photo: AP

A hearing on a preliminary injunction request was set for Sept. 13.

The law, which took effect on Wednesday, allows anyone to sue a person or group connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy before most women even realize they are pregnant.

In a petition filed late on Thursday, Planned Parenthood said that about 85 to 90 percent of people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.

The order “offers protection to the brave healthcare providers and staff at Planned Parenthood health centers throughout Texas, who have continued to offer care as best they can within the law while facing surveillance, harassment, and threats from vigilantes eager to stop them,” Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Helene Krasnoff said in a statement.

However, Texas Right to Life vice president Elizabeth Graham said that the order would not deter the group’s efforts.

In a statement, the group said: “We expect an impartial court will dismiss Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit. Until then, we will continue our diligent efforts to ensure the abortion industry fully follows” the new law.