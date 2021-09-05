Joe Biden orders release of files on Sept. 11 attacks

US President Joe Biden on Friday directed the declassification of certain documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, a supportive gesture to victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi Arabian government.

The order, coming little more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is a significant moment in a years-long tussle between the US government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public.

That conflict was on display last month when many relatives, survivors and first responders came out against Biden’s participation in a memorial events if the documents remained classified.

Biden on Friday said that he was making good on a campaign commitment by ordering the declassification review and pledged that his administration “will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community.”

“The significant events in question occurred two decades ago or longer, and they concern a tragic moment that continues to resonate in American history and in the lives of so many Americans,” the executive order said. “It is therefore critical to ensure that the United States Government maximizes transparency, relying on classification only when narrowly tailored and necessary.”

The directive orders the US Department of Justice and other agencies to begin a declassification review, and requires that declassified documents be released over the next six months.

Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, was among the World Trade Center victims and who is an advocate for other victims’ relatives, commended the action as a “critical first step.”

He said that the families would be closely watching the process to make sure that the justice department follows through and acts “in good faith.”

“The first test will be on 9/11, and the world will be watching. We look forward to thanking President Biden in person next week as he joins us at Ground Zero to honor those who died or were injured 20 years ago,” Eagleson said.

Still, the practical impact of the executive order and any new documents it might yield was not immediately clear. Public documents released in the past two decades, including by the congressional commission, have detailed numerous Saudi Arabian entanglements, but have not proved government complicity.

A long-running lawsuit in federal court in New York aims to hold the Riyadh accountable and alleges that its officials provided significant support to some of the hijackers before the attacks.

The lawsuit took a major step forward this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi Arabian officials, and family members have long regarded the disclosure of declassified documents as an important step in making their case.

Riyadh has denied any connection to the attacks.

Fifteen of the hijackers were Saudi Arabians, as was Osama bin Laden, whose al-Qaeda network was behind the attacks.

Particular scrutiny has centered on the support offered to the first two hijackers to arrive in the US, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, including from a Saudi Arabian national with ties to the Riyadh who helped the men find and lease an apartment in San Diego and who had earlier attracted FBI scrutiny.

Although many documents examining potential ties to Riyadh have been released, US officials have long regarded other records as too sensitive for disclosure.