Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said he would back the popular minister in charge of the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported.
Political maneuvering was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day after Suga’s surprise announcement that he was stepping down, ending a one-year term as prime minister that has seen his support crumble as COVID-19 surged.
Hours after Suga’s announcement, broadcaster TBS reported, without citing sources, that Japanese Minister of Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform Taro Kono intended to run for head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Kono told reporters only that he wanted to consult party colleagues before deciding.
Suga is expected to stay on until his successor is chosen in a party election scheduled for Sept. 29. The new LDP leader would also become prime minister given the party’s majority in parliament.
A former foreign and defense minister, Kono, 58, is popular among young voters after building support through Twitter, where he has 2.3 million followers — a rarity in Japanese politics, which is dominated by older men less adept with social media.
Former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida has already thrown his hat in the ring, while several others have voiced interest.
With no clear front-runner, the stance of Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, will be closely watched, given his influence inside the two largest factions of the LDP and among conservative lawmakers, analysts say.
Abe, who stepped down citing ill health in September last year after a record eight-year term, had publicly backed Suga’s re-election.
With Suga out, Abe now supports former Japanese minister of internal affairs and communications Sanae Takaichi, who is close to the former prime minister, TBS said.
Takaichi, who would be Japan’s first female prime minister, had been seen as struggling to gain the backing of the 20 LDP lawmakers needed to run in the party race. Abe’s support could boost her chances.
Kishida yesterday said that he would leave the national sales tax at 10 percent if elected, reiterating that he would fund a new economic package worth tens of trillions of yen by issuing more government bonds.
“I’m not thinking of touching the sales tax for the time being,” Kishida told a Nippon News Network program. “We then must consider Japan’s finances from the standpoint of how to make use of the fruit of economic growth.”
Before Abe, Japan had six prime ministers in as many years.
