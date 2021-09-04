World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Guam ends travel scheme

The Pacific territory of Guam has suspended a program allowing foreign visitors to receive a COVID-19 vaccination while enjoying a tropical holiday due to a surge in cases. The Guam Visitors Bureau this week halted the “Air V&V” — vacation and vaccination — scheme, which was launched in July to restart the island’s tourism industry. However, infection numbers that once made Guam an attractive destination have exploded with an outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, with 910 confirmed cases in the past week. Health experts said there is no link between the scheme, as strict curbs were in place. “There is no evidence that Air V&V contributed to the surge,” said Hoa Nguyen, a former chief medical advisor to the governor of Guam. “Tourists are more scared of us than we are of them.”

UNITED STATES

Martian rock sampled

NASA’s Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt to scoop up a piece of Martian rock for analysis by scientists on Earth — probably. Its first effort earlier this month failed after the rock was too crumbly to withstand the robot’s drill, but data received late on Wednesday indicates that the second attempt was probably successful. The space agency on Thursday said it remains a little uncertain, as images taken after the sample acquisition were inconclusive due to poor sunlight conditions. More images taken under better lighting are expected today. “The team determined a location, and selected and cored a viable and scientifically valuable rock,” said Jennifer Trosper, a project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “We will work through this small hiccup with the lighting conditions in the images and remain encouraged that there is sample in this tube.”

SYRIA

Missiles intercepted: report

Syria yesterday said it shot down Israeli missiles as they approached Damascus, calling it an “aggression” from its long-time adversary. State news agency SANA said the military shot down most of the missiles, which were launched from an area southeast of neighboring Lebanon. It provided no further details, and there was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely speaks of its military operations. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the past few years. Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line and has repeatedly struck what it says are Iran-linked weapons convoys destined for Lebanese Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group is fighting alongside government forces in Syria’s civil war.

BURUNDI

Rights group chides leader

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders on Thursday condemned Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye for virulent public tirades against a journalist working for French media. Ndayishimiye took Burundian journalist Esdras Ndikumana to task twice in less than two weeks, accusing him of “tarnishing” the country’s image with his reports on the COVID-19 pandemic. The group said Burundi would be better served fighting the pandemic rather than journalists. During a public address on Tuesday, Ndayishimiye accused Ndikumana of being bent on “destroying” Burundi. “Someone who spends his days and nights saying that hospitals are full of cases of coronavirus, that people are dying en masse, is he not an agent at the service of poverty,” he said to applause. Burundi along with Eritrea and North Korea are the only countries yet to start COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.