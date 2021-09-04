UNITED STATES
Guam ends travel scheme
The Pacific territory of Guam has suspended a program allowing foreign visitors to receive a COVID-19 vaccination while enjoying a tropical holiday due to a surge in cases. The Guam Visitors Bureau this week halted the “Air V&V” — vacation and vaccination — scheme, which was launched in July to restart the island’s tourism industry. However, infection numbers that once made Guam an attractive destination have exploded with an outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, with 910 confirmed cases in the past week. Health experts said there is no link between the scheme, as strict curbs were in place. “There is no evidence that Air V&V contributed to the surge,” said Hoa Nguyen, a former chief medical advisor to the governor of Guam. “Tourists are more scared of us than we are of them.”
UNITED STATES
Martian rock sampled
NASA’s Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt to scoop up a piece of Martian rock for analysis by scientists on Earth — probably. Its first effort earlier this month failed after the rock was too crumbly to withstand the robot’s drill, but data received late on Wednesday indicates that the second attempt was probably successful. The space agency on Thursday said it remains a little uncertain, as images taken after the sample acquisition were inconclusive due to poor sunlight conditions. More images taken under better lighting are expected today. “The team determined a location, and selected and cored a viable and scientifically valuable rock,” said Jennifer Trosper, a project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “We will work through this small hiccup with the lighting conditions in the images and remain encouraged that there is sample in this tube.”
SYRIA
Missiles intercepted: report
Syria yesterday said it shot down Israeli missiles as they approached Damascus, calling it an “aggression” from its long-time adversary. State news agency SANA said the military shot down most of the missiles, which were launched from an area southeast of neighboring Lebanon. It provided no further details, and there was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely speaks of its military operations. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the past few years. Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line and has repeatedly struck what it says are Iran-linked weapons convoys destined for Lebanese Hezbollah. The Iran-backed group is fighting alongside government forces in Syria’s civil war.
BURUNDI
Rights group chides leader
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders on Thursday condemned Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye for virulent public tirades against a journalist working for French media. Ndayishimiye took Burundian journalist Esdras Ndikumana to task twice in less than two weeks, accusing him of “tarnishing” the country’s image with his reports on the COVID-19 pandemic. The group said Burundi would be better served fighting the pandemic rather than journalists. During a public address on Tuesday, Ndayishimiye accused Ndikumana of being bent on “destroying” Burundi. “Someone who spends his days and nights saying that hospitals are full of cases of coronavirus, that people are dying en masse, is he not an agent at the service of poverty,” he said to applause. Burundi along with Eritrea and North Korea are the only countries yet to start COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
Beijing yesterday banned written exams for six and seven-year-olds, as part of sweeping education reforms aimed at relieving pressure on pupils and parents in China’s hyper-competitive school system. China’s exam-oriented system previously required students to take exams from Grade 1 onward, culminating in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the gaokao (高考), where a single score can determine a child’s life trajectory. “Too frequent exams ... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure,” have been axed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, new guidelines released yesterday said. The ministry said that pressure on pupils from