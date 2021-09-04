Thousands of Indian security forces yesterday maintained a lockdown across Kashmir after the death of a separatist political leader sparked clashes with protesters.
The death of Syed Ali Geelani, 92, heightened tensions in the disputed Himalayan territory after authorities refused to let him have a public funeral.
Authorities said that an Internet and mobile phone shutdown ordered after the separatist icon died late on Wednesday would continue and tight security was expected around Friday prayers in the main city of Srinagar.
Photo: AFP
Many mosques in the Muslim-majority region have announced that they would say special prayers for Geelani.
Thousands of police officers and troops set up barricades and patrolled streets to keep people indoors following clashes between residents and government forces in Srinagar late on Thursday.
Police fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters, but no injuries were reported.
Authorities accused Geelani’s son of taking his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night, hours after his death.
The family said no relatives were allowed at the burial, but police rejected the allegations as “false propaganda.”
A video widely shared on social media showed police officers in a scuffle with Geelani’s relatives before taking away his body that was wrapped in a Pakistani flag.
Geelani, who had spent much of the past five decades in jail or under house arrest, had infuriated successive Indian governments with his pro-Pakistan stance and demands for a referendum on self-determination.
The nuclear-armed neighbors have disputed the region since their independence in 1947 and have fought two wars over Kashmir.
Pakistan on Thursday observed a day of official mourning for Geelani.
India imposed a similar Internet shutdown and other restrictions for nearly a year after stripping the territory of its semi-autonomy in 2019.
An insurgency against Indian rule erupted in 1989 and has left tens of thousands dead. Security forces still fight near daily gun battles with separatists.
