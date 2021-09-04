US President Joe Biden was yesterday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida as he visited Louisiana, where hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remained without electricity, and met with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials.
Ida is testing the Biden administration’s ability to provide assistance to those in a path of destruction that stretches from the Gulf Coast to the New York City region, which suffered catastrophic flooding from the storm’s remnants.
Biden on Thursday said that he wants his visit to convey the message that “we’re all in this together. The nation is here to help.”
Photo: Reuters
His administration deployed about 6,000 US National Guard members to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas, and has sent generators to hospitals and medical facilities.
The Louisiana congressional delegation, including fiscally conservative Republicans, on Thursday called on the US Congress to pass emergency funding legislation to help the state recover from Ida and other recent storms.
Biden has directed his administration to take steps to increase the availability of gasoline to ease pressure on prices at gas stations while most oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut.
The US Department of Energy authorized Exxon Mobil Corp to receive crude oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to restart fuel production.
Many fuel producers shut their plants as Ida came ashore, leaving supplies pinched, and widespread damage to the electricity grid has cut off their power.
Ida is the fifth-largest storm to hit the US mainland. The storm smashed into Louisiana on Sunday with record 240kph winds, leaving more than 1 million people across the southern US, including New Orleans, without power and killing several people.
Officials are focusing on restoring electricity and mobile phone service to avoid further casualties, and also combating food and gas shortages.
More than 1,400 employees from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency have deployed in the south in response to the hurricane.
The US Army Corps of Engineers is also helping, including with efforts to return power and access damage in the storm wracked area.
The US Department of Transportation has waived hours-of-service requirements for truckers hauling shipments of fuel and other supplies.
“We’re reminded that this isn’t about politics,” Biden said. “Hurricane Ida didn’t care if you were a Democrat or Republican, rural or urban.”
