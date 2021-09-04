Member of IS ‘Beatles’ pleads guilty in US

AFP, ALEXANDRIA, Virginia





Alexanda Kotey, a member of an Islamic State (IS) kidnapping cell dubbed the “Beatles,” on Thursday pleaded guilty in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four US hostages.

The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington earlier this week posted a notice for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members brought to the US for trial.

“Kotey has been afforded due process and in the face of overwhelming evidence, he made the independent decision to plead guilty to his crimes,” Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh said. “He has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Diane Foley, foreground, the mother of slain Islamic State (IS) hostage James Foley, speaks alongside parents of other slain IS hostages outside the the US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq in October last year to face trial for involvement in the murders of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

After the two suspects were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces, they were turned over to US forces in Iraq.

The UK, which initially did not want to put them on trial at home, stripped them of their citizenship.

Their transfer to the US was made possible only after Washington assured London that prosecutors would not seek the death penalty in the case.

Appearing from prison before Judge T.S. Ellis by video link on Oct. 9 last year, both pleaded not guilty.

However on Thursday, Kotey appeared in person and answered “yes” when Ellis asked him: “Are you pleading guilty freely and willingly and voluntarily because you’re in fact guilty of these charges?”

In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria — not limited to what is in the indictment — to the US government, as well as to any foreign government that requests it.

Under the agreement, he would serve 15 years in jail in the US and then be extradited to the UK, where he also faces charges of kidnapping and murdering hostages.

By admitting his guilt, he waived his right to a trial and faces several life sentences without the right to early release.

The families of the four victims were present in the courtroom.

Prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick said that they had agreed with the change in defense strategy.

James Foley’s mother, Diane, delivered remarks outside the courthouse, calling on US President Joe Biden, lawmakers and “all Americans to demand that our country protect and assist any innocent US national held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.”

Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member IS cell was dubbed the “Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.

They were allegedly also involved in abducting European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.

They allegedly tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading, and the IS released videos of the murders for propaganda purposes.

Alleged ringleader Mohamed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015, while the fourth “Beatle,” Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.

Kotey and Elsheikh allegedly also supervised detention facilities for hostages and coordinated ransom negotiations conducted by e-mail, US authorities said.

The pair also engaged in a “prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against hostages,” they said.