CIVIC DEMANDS: Protesters called on the group to hold consultations with women over their inclusion in the new government, saying: ‘We are not afraid, we are united.’

The Taliban yesterday was close to forming a government, with the group under intense international scrutiny over their vow to rule Afghanistan with greater tolerance, especially on women’s rights.

The announcement of a new administration, earlier expected to be made after yesterday afternoon prayers, would now not happen until tomorrow at the earliest, a Taliban spokesman told reporters.

The Taliban faces the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the US fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.

While the West has adopted a wait-and-see approach to the Taliban, there were some signs of engagement with the new leaders gathering pace.

The UN said it had restarted humanitarian flights to parts of the country, linking the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south.

A Taliban spokesman early yesterday wrote on Twitter that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to “beef up” bilateral relations and humanitarian assistance.

Western Union and Moneygram said that they would resume money transfer services, which many Afghans rely on from relatives abroad to survive, and Qatar said that it was working to reopen the airport in Kabul — a lifeline for aid.

The British and Italian foreign ministers were meanwhile headed to Afghanistan’s neighbors in the coming days to discuss the plight of refugees still hoping to escape the Taliban.

The new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, which also came after years of conflict — first following a Soviet invasion in 1979 and then a bloody civil war.

That first regime was notorious for its brutal interpretation of Shariah law, and its treatment of women, who were forced behind closed doors, banned from school and work, and denied freedom of movement.

Now, all eyes are on whether the Taliban can deliver a Cabinet capable of managing a war-wracked economy and honor its pledges of a more “inclusive” government.

Speculation is rife about the makeup of a new government, although a senior official this week said that women were unlikely to be included.

In the western city of Herat, about 50 women on Thursday took to the streets in a rare, defiant protest for the right to work and over the lack of female participation in the new government.

“It is our right to have education, work and security,” the demonstrators chanted in unison, an Agence France-Presse journalist who witnessed the protest said.

“We are not afraid, we are united,” they added.

One of the organizers of the protest, Basira Taheri, told the reporter that she wanted the Taliban to include women in the new Cabinet.

“We want the Taliban to hold consultations with us,” Taheri said. “We don’t see any women in their gatherings and meetings.”

Women’s rights were not the only major concern in the lead-up to the Taliban’s announcement of a new government.

In Kabul, residents voiced worry over the country’s long-running economic difficulties, now seriously compounded by the Taliban takeover.

“With the arrival of the Taliban, it’s right to say that there is security, but business has gone down below zero,” said Karim Jan, an electronic goods shop owner.

The UN earlier this week warned of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan, as it called for those still wanting to flee the new regime to be given a way out.