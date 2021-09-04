Protesters were planning action yesterday to demand that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign, while lawmakers challenged the leader and five ministers over their handling of the nation’s COVID-19 situation on the last day of a censure debate.
Groups vowed to protest daily until Prayuth leaves office, after on Thursday staging one of this year’s biggest rallies at the Asoke intersection in central Bangkok, defying a ban on big gatherings amid an outbreak of the virus.
“We will use Asoke as a fort to hold activities against Prayuth every day,” said Sombat Boonngamanong, a protest organizer. “We will do this every day until Prayuth resigns.”
The protests have gathered steam since late June as university students who sought Prayuth’s removal last year return with broader support from other political groups and people angered by a worsening COVID-19 situation.
More than 600 people face protest-related charges for activities in July and last month, police said yesterday.
A big rally is planned for today, when a confidence vote is scheduled in parliament, which is expected to go Prayuth’s way because of his coalition’s majority.
Former army chief and 2014 coup leader Prayuth and his ministers have rejected opposition allegations of corruption, economic mismanagement and a bungled COVID-19 response.
Prayuth said he would neither resign nor call a snap election.
“The country has to move forward,” he told reporters. “As long as the people want me, I will continue to move forward.”
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,
China yesterday banned reality talent programs and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men, in a wide-ranging crackdown on “immoral” pop culture that Beijing believes is leading young people astray. Talent shows that put hundreds of aspiring young performers through rigorous boot camps and subject them to public votes have become massively popular in China, sparking criticism over obsessive fans and poor role models. “Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programs or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s National Radio and Television Administration said in a raft of new regulations. The regulator ordered broadcasters to resist “vulgar influencers,”
Beijing yesterday banned written exams for six and seven-year-olds, as part of sweeping education reforms aimed at relieving pressure on pupils and parents in China’s hyper-competitive school system. China’s exam-oriented system previously required students to take exams from Grade 1 onward, culminating in the feared university entrance exam at age 18 known as the gaokao (高考), where a single score can determine a child’s life trajectory. “Too frequent exams ... which cause students to be overburdened and under huge exam pressure,” have been axed by the Chinese Ministry of Education, new guidelines released yesterday said. The ministry said that pressure on pupils from