COVID-19: Protesters push for Thai PM Prayuth to quit

Reuters, BANGKOK





Protesters were planning action yesterday to demand that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign, while lawmakers challenged the leader and five ministers over their handling of the nation’s COVID-19 situation on the last day of a censure debate.

Groups vowed to protest daily until Prayuth leaves office, after on Thursday staging one of this year’s biggest rallies at the Asoke intersection in central Bangkok, defying a ban on big gatherings amid an outbreak of the virus.

“We will use Asoke as a fort to hold activities against Prayuth every day,” said Sombat Boonngamanong, a protest organizer. “We will do this every day until Prayuth resigns.”

A protester displays the three-finger symbol of resistance at a rally in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: AP

The protests have gathered steam since late June as university students who sought Prayuth’s removal last year return with broader support from other political groups and people angered by a worsening COVID-19 situation.

More than 600 people face protest-related charges for activities in July and last month, police said yesterday.

A big rally is planned for today, when a confidence vote is scheduled in parliament, which is expected to go Prayuth’s way because of his coalition’s majority.

Former army chief and 2014 coup leader Prayuth and his ministers have rejected opposition allegations of corruption, economic mismanagement and a bungled COVID-19 response.

Prayuth said he would neither resign nor call a snap election.

“The country has to move forward,” he told reporters. “As long as the people want me, I will continue to move forward.”