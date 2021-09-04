Britain is rushing 4 million Pfizer doses to Australia, where authorities are scrambling to bolster supplies of that COVID-19 vaccine.
The swap deal announced yesterday follows Australian deals with Singapore and Poland to address a short-term Pfizer shortage.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the shots would leave Britain today and double Australia’s Pfizer supplies this month.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia was keen to make more vaccine deals with other governments, Morrison said.
“I said I would leave no stone unturned and I can tell you I’ve been turning over some stones in recent times to ensure that we can progress the vaccination program as quickly as we possibly can,” Morrison said.
“Thanks Boris, I owe you a beer,” he added, referring to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Australian government has been criticized for failing to strike more vaccine deals with manufacturers.
Australia had planned to manufacture most of the vaccine for its 26 million people, including 20 million adults.
However, one home-grown vaccine was abandoned during development because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.
Locally produced AstraZeneca, which is the only alternative to Pfizer registered for use in Australia so far, proved unpopular with many due to changing medical advice on the risk of blood clots.
Australia initially bought only 10 million Pfizer doses, but has increased the order to 40 million shots this year.
The first of 10 million shots of the Moderna vaccine are expected to become available soon.
The need for vaccines comes as Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, yesterday reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 12 fatalities and a record 1,431 new infections.
The state government predicted the daily death toll would peak next month if the pace of vaccination is maintained.
The state government plans to triple the number of intensive care unit beds and staff next month, when the number of COVID-19 patients is expected to peak, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Seventy percent of the population aged 16 and older in her state are expected to be fully vaccinated by the middle of next month, Berejiklian said.
The outbreak that began in Sydney in June has spread to Melbourne, Australia’s second-most populous city and the capital of Victoria state.
Victoria reported 208 new infections in the latest 24-hour period reported and a single death.
New South Wales and Victoria are in lockdown and see increased vaccinations as the only way to safely ease pandemic restrictions.
The Australia Capital Territory still hopes that its lockdown will stamp out the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
