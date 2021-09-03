CHINA
Spavor allegations reported
The Global Times yesterday reported that Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who last month was convicted of espionage, provided photographs of military equipment to fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, who is also detained. The state-run newspaper, citing an unidentified source, said that the photos and images Spavor took of the equipment were state secrets and he also provided the images to people outside China. Spavor was a “key informant” for Kovrig, the newspaper reported.
INDIA
Kashmir separatist dies
Kashmir separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani yesterday was laid to rest in Srinagar as authorities blanketed the region with troops and clamped down on communications to prevent protests. Geelani, 91, was buried in a graveyard near his home before dawn with only a few hundred people, including his family and neighbors, allowed to attend the funeral, a government official said. “There was heavy security at the funeral, including plain clothes policemen,” the official said. Geelani, who died on Wednesday, had been unwell for some time, his family said. Geelani for years led an umbrella alliance of secessionists known as the Hurriyat Conference, but the group split in 2003, when members led by Geelani, who advocated Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan, walked out after others sought talks with New Delhi. He was kept under house arrest for more than a decade after leading several anti-India protests.
SOUTH KOREA
New missile announced
Seoul is in the final stages of developing a ballistic missile that can carry a warhead of up to 3 tonnes, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday. In its defense blueprint for 2022-2026, the Ministry of Defense said that it would develop new missiles “with significantly enhanced destructive power,” upgrade missile defense systems and deploy new interceptors against long-range artillery. “We will develop stronger, longer-range and more precise missiles so as to exercise deterrence and achieve security and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the ministry said in a statement.
NORTH KOREA
Troops prepare for parade
Troops have been spotted in commercial satellite imagery preparing for a likely military parade, an organization that tracks the country said yesterday. Possible dates for such an event are unconfirmed, but Pyongyang has used recent parades to unveil new military hardware, including large ballistic missiles. “Practice for big parades generally begins 1-2 months in advance (sometimes more),” the US-based 38 North program wrote on Twitter, citing a satellite photograph that showed troop formations at Mirim Parade Training Ground in Pyongyang. This could indicate a military parade in October, as was seen last year, it said.
UNITED STATES
Fraudsters cut and run
A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal US$18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the run after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said on Tuesday. Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, are considered fugitives, the FBI wrote on Twitter. The couple, Ayvazyan’s brother and a Glendale man were convicted in June of scheming to submit phony loan applications for federal COVID-19 business relief funds. They were scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4 and were potentially facing decades in federal prison.
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,