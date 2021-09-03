World News Quick Take

CHINA

Spavor allegations reported

The Global Times yesterday reported that Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who last month was convicted of espionage, provided photographs of military equipment to fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, who is also detained. The state-run newspaper, citing an unidentified source, said that the photos and images Spavor took of the equipment were state secrets and he also provided the images to people outside China. Spavor was a “key informant” for Kovrig, the newspaper reported.

INDIA

Kashmir separatist dies

Kashmir separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani yesterday was laid to rest in Srinagar as authorities blanketed the region with troops and clamped down on communications to prevent protests. Geelani, 91, was buried in a graveyard near his home before dawn with only a few hundred people, including his family and neighbors, allowed to attend the funeral, a government official said. “There was heavy security at the funeral, including plain clothes policemen,” the official said. Geelani, who died on Wednesday, had been unwell for some time, his family said. Geelani for years led an umbrella alliance of secessionists known as the Hurriyat Conference, but the group split in 2003, when members led by Geelani, who advocated Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan, walked out after others sought talks with New Delhi. He was kept under house arrest for more than a decade after leading several anti-India protests.

SOUTH KOREA

New missile announced

Seoul is in the final stages of developing a ballistic missile that can carry a warhead of up to 3 tonnes, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday. In its defense blueprint for 2022-2026, the Ministry of Defense said that it would develop new missiles “with significantly enhanced destructive power,” upgrade missile defense systems and deploy new interceptors against long-range artillery. “We will develop stronger, longer-range and more precise missiles so as to exercise deterrence and achieve security and peace on the Korean Peninsula,” the ministry said in a statement.

NORTH KOREA

Troops prepare for parade

Troops have been spotted in commercial satellite imagery preparing for a likely military parade, an organization that tracks the country said yesterday. Possible dates for such an event are unconfirmed, but Pyongyang has used recent parades to unveil new military hardware, including large ballistic missiles. “Practice for big parades generally begins 1-2 months in advance (sometimes more),” the US-based 38 North program wrote on Twitter, citing a satellite photograph that showed troop formations at Mirim Parade Training Ground in Pyongyang. This could indicate a military parade in October, as was seen last year, it said.

UNITED STATES

Fraudsters cut and run

A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal US$18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the run after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said on Tuesday. Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, are considered fugitives, the FBI wrote on Twitter. The couple, Ayvazyan’s brother and a Glendale man were convicted in June of scheming to submit phony loan applications for federal COVID-19 business relief funds. They were scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4 and were potentially facing decades in federal prison.