The Sri Lankan government has started seizing stocks of sugar and rice from warehouses, and was to release them on the open market at regulated prices from yesterday as part of emergency measures to stop hoarding, Sri Lankan State Minister for Cooperative Services Lasantha Alagiyawanna said on Wednesday.
The government on Monday announced emergency regulations empowering authorities to seize stocks of staples and sell them at guaranteed prices, or based on customs value of imported goods, to prevent market irregularities causing inconvenience for consumers.
Alagiyawanna told reporters that the government would set maximum retail prices for rice and sugar.
“The government conducted over 1,000 raids during the past couple of weeks to seize stashed stocks from warehouses around the country,” he said.
Imports of agricultural products, food and beverages accounted for more than 7 percent of total imports in 2019.
However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation has put restrictions on imports of most nonessentials and also on some agricultural items to reduce spending on imports.
The Sri Lankan rupee has fallen 7.5 percent this year, while foreign exchange reserves plummeted to US$2.8 billion as of the end of July compared with US$7.5 billion in November 2019.
The government, which is also facing a massive debt repayment crisis, has sought to calm worries about food shortages.
Sri Lankan State Minister of Money and Capital Markets Ajith Nivard Cabraal wrote on Twitter that there were no shortages.
The government said in a release on Wednesday that there were reports of traders hoarding essential food items such as paddy, rice and sugar in large quantities with the intention of selling at higher prices.
The seizure of stocks was being done to defeat those criminal efforts and, as a result, attempts to create an artificial food shortage had been defeated, the government said.
