Duterte’s daughter outlines plans

Reuters, MANILA





Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday said that politicians, including the preferred successor of her father, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, have offered to run with her in next year’s election.

Duterte-Carpio is leading opinion polls, but has yet to disclose her political plans ahead of the deadline to file for candidacy next month.

Philippine senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Christopher Go “personally expressed their offer to run as my vice president,” she wrote on Facebook.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and his daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, attend an event in Tokyo on Oct. 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters

It was unclear when Go made the offer, but Duterte-Carpio’s post came a few days after Go rejected the ruling party’s endorsement as presidential candidate.

Duterte-Carpio said that other possible running mates include former Philippine minister of defense Gilbert Teodoro, who offered himself through common friends, and the son and namesake of former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos.

Go and the Marcos camp did not respond to requests for comment.

Other candidates have publicly disclosed their intent to run as Duterte-Carpio’s vice president.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, has been quoted in media as saying she was open to running for president.

“Whether or not she has already decided on her plans of running, there really is clamor from many sectors,” political analyst and professor Edmund Tayao told reporters.

“Many politicians think she will be a formidable presidential candidate,” Tayao said.

Duterte, 76, is prohibited by the constitution from seeking a second term, but his opponents believe he could extend his influence through an election of an ally.

Duterte has said that he would seek the vice presidency if Duterte-Carpio does not run for president.