US President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday, telling him that his administration remains squarely behind the eastern European nation.
Biden highlighted his concerns about Russian aggression in the region.
Biden, in making his case to end the war in Afghanistan, had said that winding it down would allow the US to put greater focus on combating malevolent acts from adversaries Russia and China.
Photo: Reuters
“The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Biden said.
Zelenskiy arrived at the White House looking to Biden for increased military aid and backing for his country’s bid for NATO membership.
The meeting was postponed for two days while Biden and his national security team were consumed by the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“At a difficult time for the world and the United States ... still you found time for us and we’re thankful for this indeed,” Zelenskiy said.
In advance of the meeting, the Biden administration said it was committing up to US$60 million in new military aid to Ukraine.
The aid was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border,” and because of mortar attacks, ceasefire violations and other provocations, the administration said.
The package includes more Javelin anti-tank missiles, which Kiev sees as critical to defending against Russia-backed separatists.
The US has overall committed more than US$400 million in military aid this year.
Zelenskiy thanked Biden for the aid.
“The war in Donbas is in its eighth year, and we have lost 15,000 people,” he said in a reference to the conflict in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.
In their private talks, Zelenskiy and Biden also discussed Washington’s decision not to block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would carry Russian natural gas directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.
The pipeline is opposed by Ukraine and Poland, as well as lawmakers in the US Congress, with Zelenskiy describing it as a powerful geopolitical weapon for Russia.
The pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea is the most significant issue of tension in the relationship.
By allowing Russia to bypass Ukraine, it could also potentially deprive Ukraine of the billions of dollars in transit fees it now earns for pumping Russian gas to Europe.
While the US also opposes the new pipeline, worried that it would give Russia too much power over European energy supplies, Biden in July agreed not to penalize the German firm overseeing the project.
A joint statement from the two leaders said that Washington would work to secure Ukraine’s supply of gas and “prevent the Kremlin’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.”
The two sides also agreed to improve corporate governance at Ukraine’s state-owned energy companies and attract the foreign investment needed for Ukraine to become energy independent.
Zelenskiy expressed satisfaction at the outcome.
He said Biden guaranteed that if Russia creates a dangerous situation for Ukraine or causes energy prices to rise, the US would impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2.
“I consider it a big victory for us,” he said.
The Kremlin yesterday said that the US military assistance could make Kiev behave unpredictably in its conflict with the separatists.
“We believe this could potentially cause unpredictable actions by the Ukrainian side in terms of attempting to resolve the ... Ukrainian conflict ... by force,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Vladivostok. “This is very dangerous.”
“To put it simply, we’re talking about a Ukrainian-American friendship against Russia,” Peskov said. “That is to say, they’re friends not for themselves, but against Russia. This ... can only be a cause for regret.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
