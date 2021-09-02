World News Quick Take

Agencies





ISRAEL

Gaza blockade eased

Jerusalem yesterday approved a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports. The announcement came a day after officials allowed the import of construction material for the Gaza Strip’s rebuilding following conflict in May. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the agency responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said in a statement that the government approved expanding the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel. It said these steps were “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term.”

RUSSIA

Trek precedes confession

A man walked one week to a village to confess to a triple murder during a drunken dispute on a reindeer farm in a forest of Russia’s far east, investigators said on Tuesday. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that the man and an acquaintance had started arguing while drinking on the farm in the Khabarovsk region, near the border with China. The man then shot dead his acquaintance as well as two women, the committee statement said without giving many details. “Due to the farm’s remote location and the lack of transport options, the man walked for a week to the village of Okhotsk, where he turned himself in to the police and reported that he had committed the crimes,” the statement said. The man has been detained and investigators had left for the farm, which it said was deep in the woods.

UNITED KINGDOM

Alpaca Geronimo euthanized

Geronimo the alpaca, whose fight for life after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis has been headline news, was euthanized by government vets on Tuesday, officials said. Geronimo was put down by staff from the Animal and Plant Health Agency after he recorded two positive tests for the disease and his owner lost multiple court bids to prevent his destruction. Helen Macdonald, who imported Geronimo in 2016 from New Zealand to her alpaca farm in western England, took the government to court, arguing that the test results were likely false positives. Nearly 142,000 people signed a petition this month in support, arguing it was “killing healthy alpacas without valid science” and calling for the animal to be given a reprieve.

PERU

Bus crash claims 32

Thirty-two passengers died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff on Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road about 60km east of the capital, Lima. “Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead,” police commander Cesar Cervantes said. A six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said. There had been 63 passengers on the bus. A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department wrote on Twitter. Cervantes said “recklessness” contributed to the crash, adding that the bus had been traveling “at high speed.” It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss about 200m deep, survivors said.