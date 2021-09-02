ISRAEL
Gaza blockade eased
Jerusalem yesterday approved a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports. The announcement came a day after officials allowed the import of construction material for the Gaza Strip’s rebuilding following conflict in May. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the agency responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said in a statement that the government approved expanding the Gaza Strip’s fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel. It said these steps were “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term.”
RUSSIA
Trek precedes confession
A man walked one week to a village to confess to a triple murder during a drunken dispute on a reindeer farm in a forest of Russia’s far east, investigators said on Tuesday. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that the man and an acquaintance had started arguing while drinking on the farm in the Khabarovsk region, near the border with China. The man then shot dead his acquaintance as well as two women, the committee statement said without giving many details. “Due to the farm’s remote location and the lack of transport options, the man walked for a week to the village of Okhotsk, where he turned himself in to the police and reported that he had committed the crimes,” the statement said. The man has been detained and investigators had left for the farm, which it said was deep in the woods.
UNITED KINGDOM
Alpaca Geronimo euthanized
Geronimo the alpaca, whose fight for life after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis has been headline news, was euthanized by government vets on Tuesday, officials said. Geronimo was put down by staff from the Animal and Plant Health Agency after he recorded two positive tests for the disease and his owner lost multiple court bids to prevent his destruction. Helen Macdonald, who imported Geronimo in 2016 from New Zealand to her alpaca farm in western England, took the government to court, arguing that the test results were likely false positives. Nearly 142,000 people signed a petition this month in support, arguing it was “killing healthy alpacas without valid science” and calling for the animal to be given a reprieve.
PERU
Bus crash claims 32
Thirty-two passengers died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff on Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road about 60km east of the capital, Lima. “Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead,” police commander Cesar Cervantes said. A six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said. There had been 63 passengers on the bus. A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department wrote on Twitter. Cervantes said “recklessness” contributed to the crash, adding that the bus had been traveling “at high speed.” It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss about 200m deep, survivors said.
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism
For more than a year, Caspien Gruta has been teased because his circumcision — a rite of passage for boys in the Philippines — was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then the COVID-19 pandemic. “I worry if I don’t get circumcised now, I will be shamed,” 12-year-old Gruta said. The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many seeing the centuries-old practice as key for boys to enter manhood. Even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny elsewhere, with some critics branding it child abuse, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines,