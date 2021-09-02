Haitians make treacherous trip to Panama

When Moise Cliff Raymond arrives at the Tuquesa River, he plunges in to wash off the filth from trekking five days through the perilous Darien Gap jungle to cross the Colombian border into Panama.

The Haitian and his companions, who have just arrived at Bajo Chiquito — the first community on the Panama side — are covered in mud after the previous night’s heavy rain.

“The journey was very hard because it’s a long walk,” the 29-year-old said, wearing a rastacap. “There are many dead, people who didn’t make it this far.”

A group of migrants arrive after crossing the Tuquesa River in Bajo Chiquito, Panama, on Aug. 22. Photo: AFP

While Raymond walked, other migrants who had spare cash or children chose to hire a canoe taxi to take them to the village’s small port.

Another Haitian, Peter, struggled into one of the canoes while holding onto his three-year-old daughter.

“This is how things are. You have to do it if you want a new life. Things are very difficult for us Haitians,” said the 29-year-old, who did not give his last name.

Migrants are transported from Bajo Chiquito to the Migrants Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Panama, on Aug. 23. Photo: AFP

So far this year, 64,000 migrants have crossed the jungle, including 18,000 last month alone, Panamanian Minister of Public Security Jean Pino said.

Most of them are Haitians.

On Sunday last week, 580 people emerged from the Darien Gap — a 575,000-hectare jungle which the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has said is one of the world’s most dangerous routes.

It is infested with armed gangs and drug traffickers who often rob or attack the migrants crossing it.

In a bid to cope, Panamanian and Colombian authorities have agreed to allow the passage of 500 migrants a day.

They all arrive in Bajo Chiquito, a village that is home to members of the Embera people.

However, none of the migrants want to stay there.

“I’m going to the US. That’s my destiny, that’s where I’ll be able to accomplish my dreams, to get a good job,” Raymond said.

He still has a long way to go.

Migrants set off at 6am and walk for 12 hours a day, said Yadira Rosales, one of a small number of Cubans among the throngs.

“We saw five dead bodies ... some were swollen and others I don’t know because they were covered, but you could see their silhouettes and then there was the stench,” said Rosales, who traveled with her husband, Jose Alberto Reyes, and five-year-old daughter, Adelis.

All migrants tell stories of attacks by armed groups, including murders and sexual assaults.

“We ran into some, but we were in a group. They took our money and let us go. They went through the belongings of those that didn’t have money,” Rosales said.

In Bajo Chiquito there is a post run by the Panamanian Ministry of Health and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) where about 400 migrants are treated daily.

“Most of the injuries are trauma to the feet because of the long days of walking and difficult route ... gastrointestinal injuries, insect bites and also cases of sexual violence,” said Sofia Vasquez, an MSF doctor.

After registering with local migration officials, most migrants settle down on a basketball court in the center of the village, surrounded by small businesses and people selling lunch for US$3, a sum not everyone can afford.

“This year we got together a bit and prepared to receive them in the community. We installed businesses and food stalls in different places,” said Nelson, a community leader.

The village has also installed water pipes from portable tanks for hygiene purposes.

Locals offer to send WhatsApp messages for US$2 and villagers have set up a wire transfer system for the migrants, collecting a 20 percent commission.

The number of children taken through the Darian Gap has multiplied 15-fold in four years, UNICEF has said.

Many arrive in Panama dehydrated or with breathing difficulties due to exposure to rain and humidity, Vasquez said.

Reyes says his daughter Adelis “is very strong” and “walked a lot.”

She smiles as if it was nothing more than a stroll.

Most of the francophone Haitians speak a little Spanish, after spending three or four years working in Chile before deciding to head north — whether due to losing their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic or suffering mistreatment and racism.

On Monday morning, a low mist covers the village and the migrants line up to pay US$25 to board a canoe that will take them up river to a shelter in nearby Lajas Blancas.

They are given an orange life vest and told not to make sudden movements in the canoe.

From Lajas Blancas, the migrants must travel by land to San Vicente, where they have to pay US$40 for a bus trip to the Costa Rican border.

From there, they still have to make it through Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico before finally reaching the US border.

Their odyssey has only just begun.