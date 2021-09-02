US commits to US$60 million in aid to Ukraine

The US promised up to US$60 million in military aid to Ukraine before yesterday’s White House meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Biden administration said in a notification to the US Congress that the aid package for Ukraine was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border” and mortar attacks, ceasefire contraventions and other provocations.

“Russia’s buildup along the Ukrainian border has highlighted capability shortfalls in the Ukrainian military’s ability to defend against a Russian incursion,” the notification states. “Ukraine’s significant capability gaps must be urgently addressed to reinforce deterrence in light of the current Russian threat.”

US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Zelenskiy was set to meet Biden as part of a White House visit that the administration hopes will demonstrate support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russia’s seizure of Crimea and backing of armed separatists in the country’s east.

The White House has also said that Biden intends to encourage Zelenskiy’s efforts to tackle corruption in the country.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy is expected to raise with Biden Washington’s decision to not block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany that bypasses Ukraine.

The Russia-to-Europe pipeline is vehemently opposed by Ukraine and Poland, as well as Republicans and Democrats in Congress, with Zelenskiy describing it as a powerful geopolitical weapon for Russia.

The new military aid is meant to demonstrate that the US is committed to Ukraine’s security at a time when the former Soviet republic has sought stronger Western backing during Russia’s troop buildup and escalating tensions.

The new package would include more Javelin anti-tank missiles, which Kiev sees as critical to defending against Russia-backed separatists who have rolled through eastern Ukraine.

The Pentagon in March announced a US$125 million military aid package for Ukraine, including two armed patrol boats to help the country defend its territorial waters.

The US said it has committed more than US$2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since its conflict with Russia began in 2014.

Military aid to Ukraine became a politically freighted issue in former US president Donald Trump’s administration. Allegations that Trump withheld assistance to Ukraine as part of a scheme to press the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, formed the basis of the first impeachment case against him.