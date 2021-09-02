US okays oil, gas mega auction

STEP BACK: Environmental groups sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland after the decision was announced

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday announced plans to open more than 32.37 hectares in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas exploration after a court ruled against the administration’s pause in leasing.

The decision represents a significant step back for the White House’s climate agenda, and was challenged by a coalition of environmental groups.

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management expects a final notice of sale this month, “with a lease sale to follow in the fall of this year,” the agency said in a statement.

Unused oil rigs sit in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Aug. 11, 2010. Photo: Reuters

In January, Biden announced a moratorium on new drilling from federal land pending a review, as the Democrat sought to place the climate crisis at the heart of his presidency.

However, a Louisiana judge in June stepped in to rule that the administration required approval from the US Congress for its pause.

According to a Record of Decision posted online, the government projects up to 1.1 billion barrels of oil and 124.59 billion cubic meters of gas from the auction.

It noted a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change “detailing observations of a rapidly changing climate in every region globally,” but said that it did not present sufficient cause to change the environmental impact statement for the drilling at this time.

Environmental groups led by the Earthjustice advocacy group sued the bureau and US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland after the notice.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, it is clear that we need to be doing everything we can to transition away from fossil fuels to reduce the impacts of climate change such as stronger, more frequent hurricanes,” Healthy Gulf executive director Cynthia Sarthou said.

“This lease sale is deeply disappointing. The Biden administration has folded to the oil industry based on its campaign of disinformation and political pressure, ignoring the worsening climate emergency we face,” Earthjustice attorney Brettny Hardy added.