Vegans block dairy distribution center in the UK

The Guardian





Vegan environmental advocates have blockaded a dairy distribution center in Buckinghamshire, which they say handles one-10th of the milk supply in the UK, while a dozen others have sought to occupy the headquarters of the WWF.

About 50 people from Animal Rebellion, a sister group to Extinction Rebellion, blocked the gates to the Arla distribution center near Aylesbury, locking on to bamboo structures and concrete barricades to prevent trucks from gaining access.

Pictures circulated by the group showed people locked on to at least one precarious bamboo structure and others chained together beneath a van with a banner stretched across one side reading: “Plant-based by 2025.”

They demanded that Arla, a Denmark-based multinational food conglomerate, switch entirely to plant-based foods by 2025.

James Ozden, one of the group, said that they had began their direct action at about 5am, with members walking into the Aylesbury site and assembling their lock-on structures.

By 9am, about 10 police officers had arrived, Ozden said.

Workers and drivers expecting to work from the site were standing around outside.

Ozden said that an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report had highlighted the need for drastic action on greenhouse gas emissions “including methane, which is in large part a byproduct of animal farming.”

“Companies like Arla claim to be leading the way in tackling the climate crisis, yet until these big multinationals start to talk seriously about the inevitable need to transition our food system to one that is plant-based, their words are empty,” he said.

Arla said that it is a farmers’ cooperative committed to producing dairy products in the most sustainable way possible, and that it intends to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We are working with the police to limit the impact of this demonstration to both our customers and those living locally to the site,” a spokesperson said. “We have managed to complete our morning shift changeover and all colleagues are safe; however, access to the site for our larger vehicles is being blocked.”

Elsewhere, a dozen people affiliated with XR Youth Solidarity and WTF WWF occupied the WWF headquarters in Woking at 9.30am.

They said they were occupying the non-governmental organization’s offices in solidarity with indigenous groups in Tanzania, Cameroon and Kenya, who they say are being evicted and persecuted by WWF’s conservation activities.

A spokesperson for the group said that three members initially gained access to the offices by posing as members of an environmental group.

They then held the door open while others rushed inside with lock-on devices and overnight gear.

They say they intended to hold the site for up to three days.

Police had arrived, the spokesperson said.

“WTF WWF are occupying on behalf of indigenous Maasai communities living in Ngorongoro conservation area in Tanzania, Gbabandi, Cameroon’s Forest Indigenous Peoples’ Platform and the Sengwer indigenous people of Kenya,” the group said in a statement. “WTF WWF is demanding that WWF UK challenge the mass evictions and human rights abuses being carried out in the pursuit of conservation against these indigenous groups.”