Meeting of conservationists to mull nature price tags

AFP, PARIS





From agriculture to housing to transportation, economic growth has historically depended on natural resources and rearranging landscapes.

With the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress begins in France tomorrow, a question will be how to reduce human-induced change on the environment.

One idea gaining currency is to assign nature an economic value.

“It’s the only way to speak the same language as political decisionmakers,” said Nathalie Girouard, head of division at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Environmental Performance Reviews. “We have increased economic growth at the expense of nature.”

However, experts are divided on how to measure “natural capital,” and some argue that it should not be done at all.

During most of industrialization, the intrinsic value of nature’s bounty — air, fresh water and oceans, for example — was not recognized, because it cost nothing to consume or pollute, some conservationists and economists say.

The concept of natural capital makes it possible to evaluate ecosystems in terms of the “services” they provide — and the cost of repairing them when damaged, they say.

Mary Ruckelshaus, head of the Natural Capital Project at Stanford University, said it is a complex task.

Ruckelshaus gives the example of work in Belize, where indigenous populations, fishers and real-estate developers all value mangrove forests, but have different ideas of what to do with them.

Some will value their capacity to dampen storm surges, while others would prefer to see aquaculture or sandy beaches in their place, she said.

“They help protect coastlines, communities from sea-level rise and hurricanes,” she said, adding that such a “service” is worth millions, in some cases billions, of dollars.

“You can monetize that,” Ruckelshaus said.

However, such numbers cannot always cover the true cost of harming a resource, she said.

“What’s the cultural value of the mangrove forest to an indigenous community who lives in Belize? Priceless,” she said.

The best way to assign value to ecosystems is to get all the interested parties around a table, Ruckelshaus said.

“If you articulate and quantify where the most value is for each stakeholder, often you don’t have as many trade-offs as you think,” she said.

When scaled up, the numbers are eye-popping.

About US$44 trillion of annual economic value generation — half of the world’s GDP — is moderately or highly dependent on nature, World Economic Forum data showed.

Using the natural capital as the guiding principle, proponents favor integrating natural resources into the calculation of a country’s wealth.

“This is the first step to integrating biodiversity in national strategies and plans, and to bring about real change, thanks to clear targets and indicators,” Girouard said.

However, the concept remains controversial.

In 2018, British writer and environmentalist George Monbiot argued against the idea, which he said “reinforces the notion that nature has no value unless you can extract cash from it.”

French author, environmentalist and member of the European Parliament Aurore Lalucq agreed.

“We don’t need to give a price to bees — we need to outlaw the pesticides that kill them,” Lalucq told reporters.

She said that legislation, not financial incentive, would work best to protect remaining ecosystems.

“We need to regulate, make practices illegal and invest in green infrastructure and biodiversity,” she said.

Ruckelshaus said that the monetary value system has its limitations and that government regulation remains crucial.

“Valuing nature ... gives everybody the same information, but it doesn’t guarantee that everyone will make the decision to protect nature,” she said.