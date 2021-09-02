North African sun offers hope for green energy

AFP, CAIRO





Blessed with year-round sunshine, North Africa has enormous potential for solar energy, but the huge investment and state subsidies required for large-scale projects are a challenge for cash-strapped regional governments.

The region boasts a few marquee projects that are among the largest in the world, but entrepreneurs say that the focus should be at community level, helping whole villages to operate off the national grid and without using diesel fuel.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, with more than 100 million people, has made solar power a priority in its quest to source 42 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

A satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on May 20 shows a substation at the Benban Solar Park in Egypt. Photo: AFP / Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies

In the western desert, about 40km north of Aswan, stands the Benban Solar Park.

The US$4 billion World Bank-funded project is the fourth-largest solar park in the world, stretching 37km2.

With 6 million solar panels, Benban was connected to Egypt’s national grid in 2019 and produces 930 gigawatt-hours a year, which is enough to light up 420,000 households, UN data showed.

Egypt’s 42 percent target is an ambitious one. In 2016, just 9 percent of its power came from renewable sources, data showed.

However, experts say that the state would need to provide incentives if it expects much help from consumers, few of whom have the means or space to switch to solar energy for their household needs.

“In Cairo, it’s a bit difficult to install solar panels, because you need a lot of space on top of buildings, plus it doesn’t cover all your electricity needs like powering an air conditioner during summer,” said Mohamed Abdel Raouf, an expert on green economies in the region.

Tourist resorts on the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts, as well as rural centers, offered more fertile ground, Raouf said.

“The state needs to incentivize it for the average consumer, because it would cost me around 60,000 [Egyptian] pounds [US$3,814] to switch over to solar energy for my home in urban Cairo,” he said. “Why would I invest in environmentally friendly technology that’s expensive? The state really needs to take the lead in making it attractive.”

The International Energy Agency said that over the past decade, north Africa has increased its energy production from renewable sources by 40 percent.

However, that does not mean that fossil fuel use has waned.

In oil-rich Algeria, which receives about 3,600 hours of sun per year, renewable energy sources represent a paltry 1.8 percent of the country’s consumption.

In Morocco, the gaps in its green strategy are embodied by the gigantic Noor Ouarzazate solar complex — the world’s largest multi-technology solar installation.

At the gateway to the Sahara, the enormous complex has four power plants with an installed capacity of 530 megawatts.

“From the start, it was clear that the strategy was unbalanced. The strategic error was to want to invest in monstrous projects that are difficult to finance,” said Said Guemra, a specialist in energy management.

Rabat sells its green energy at a loss, with the generating costs double the price it is sold at to the national grid.

Concentrated solar power stations produce energy costing between 1.6 and 1.4 dirhams (US$0.18 and US$0.16) per kilowatt-hour, which is sold to the Moroccan National Electricity Office at 0.8 dirhams.

The strategy has not paid off and the privately owned, publicly funded Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, which runs the Noor complex, is more than US$100 million in debt.

The CEO of Cairo-based start-up Karm Solar, Ahmed Zahran, said that it is time to move away from the model of selling electricity to the state in a private public partnership such as Benban.

“The business model ... is pretty abusive and ... not comprehensive,” Zahran told reporters. “Companies are focusing on selling electricity to one offtaker [the state] and they’re not interested in participating in the infrastructure of the countries they’re operating in.”

“So they’re always viewed as opportunistic investors, who are trying to get specific contracts in place, preferably with the government and that’s it,” he said.

Zahran’s firm designs solar-powered buildings and water pumping systems to help whole villages operate off the national grid and without using diesel fuel.

It was the first private solar company to obtain a power distribution license in Egypt.

“We realized that our future is not in being a solar developer, but in being a utility-scale solar firm... We’re working on the entire infrastructure from building the power plant, building the distribution network, we’re doing the tower management, the power mix, everything,” Zahran said.