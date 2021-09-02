Micronesian President David Panuelo yesterday said he would continue to walk around his island nation without fear, despite an alleged death threat against him over his government’s vaccine mandate.
A month ago, Micronesia became one of the few countries in the world to impose a broad rule requiring that all eligible citizens get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Soon after, Panuelo signed a decree requiring anybody receiving federal funds to prove they have been vaccinated or risk forgoing their checks.
Photo: AP
It is a broad net that captures most of the adult population — everyone from business owners getting pandemic stimulus payments to government workers and pensioners getting social security benefits.
Some islanders have strongly objected to the measure. Last week, a man was charged with making threats and other related offenses, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if he is found guilty.
In court documents, prosecutors said the man wrote a Facebook post that read: “Mr President —-My Decision, My Body ... You gona need an army to protect you from now on...You will be assassinate for sure...Mark my word MR. President.”
In an interview with The Associated Press, Panuelo said that since the Facebook post was made, authorities had increased the security around his home and office.
“We’re such a friendly country,” Panuelo said. “To see this coming from within our country, from our population, is quite a surprising element that I’ve discovered for the first time.”
He said he had promised that his administration would remain approachable and transparent while in office, and he intended to continue with that.
“I tell my people I will still walk out in the open field,” Panuelo said. “Anybody threatens me, I’m not worried about it.”
Micronesia, which is east of the Philippines and is home to about 100,000 people, has gone without any local cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, thanks in part to strict border controls.
“You don’t have to wear a mask. Our children are still going to school,” Panuelo said. “There is no virus right now. We’re enjoying the daily freedoms like we’ve been enjoying prior to the COVID breakout, and so we want to keep it this way.”
He said that when the Micronesian Congress first discussed making vaccines mandatory, he raised concerns, but later came to embrace the idea.
“We love our citizens, and this is the action that we take to protect our citizens,” he said. “I’m behaving like a father, like I would to my kids.”
Panuelo said he believed that personal freedoms and liberties are sacrosanct, but that the nation’s constitution grants the power to limit certain liberties in situations such as a pandemic.
He said that Micronesians tend to live in very close-knit family and community groups, sharing utensils and sleeping on the floor together, and that any outbreak would spread like wildfire.
“I guess freedoms these days are important,” Panuelo said. “But how can freedoms be important if you die from them?”
He said that since the mandate was imposed, vaccination rates had jumped from about 43 percent of eligible Micronesians being fully vaccinated and 52 percent at least partially vaccinated to about 60 percent and 70 percent respectively.
He said that he had seen some of the backlash to the mandate on social media from people opposed to the vaccines.
James Movick, a restaurant owner, said he was pro-vaccine, but had concerns about the mandate.
He said it would help islanders maintain their virus-free lifestyles, but many Micronesians worried that any penalties could unfairly target vulnerable groups like pensioners.
