COVID-19: Australia switches to ‘living with virus’

NEW PLAYBOOK: As the nation battles a third wave of infections, Australia is counting on increased vaccinations, instead of eliminating the virus, to reopen the economy

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australian authorities yesterday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne for another three weeks, as they shifted their focus to rapid vaccination drives and move away from a suppression strategy to bring cases down to zero.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged a staggered easing of the tough restrictions once 70 percent of the state’s adult residents receive at least one dose, a milestone he hopes to reach at least by Sept. 23, based on current vaccination rates.

“We have thrown everything at this, but it is now clear to us that we are not going to drive these numbers down, they are instead going to increase,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, the state capital, after a lockdown for nearly a month failed to quell the outbreak.

Sunbathers lie on a hill behind a social distancing sign at Bondi Beach in Sydney yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The lockdown was due to end today.

“We got to buy time to allow vaccinations to be undertaken all the while doing this very hard work, this very painful and difficult work, to keep a lid as much as we can on cases,” he said.

New local cases jumped to 120 in Victoria from 76 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 100 have spent time in the community while infectious.

Neighboring New South Wales state, home to Sydney, yesterday brought forward its target date to fully vaccinate 70 percent of people above 16 to the middle of next month from the initial target of the end of next month, as outbreaks spurred a surge in inoculation.

“No matter where you live, life will be much, much better, much freer, as long as you’re vaccinated at 70 percent,” Berejiklian told reporters.

So far, 37 percent are fully vaccinated in the state, while 67 percent have had at least one dose, slightly higher than the national numbers, but well below most comparable nations.

A total of 1,116 new cases were detected in New South Wales, down from 1,164 a day earlier. The state reported four new deaths, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 100.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday told parliament that Australians ultimately needed to be released from lockdowns.

“Australia can live with this virus,” he said in Canberra.

Australia is trying to get a handle on the third wave of infections that has locked down more than half of its 25 million population. Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, and capital, Canberra, are in weeks-long strict stay-at-home orders.

Despite the recent flare-ups, it has managed to keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just more than 55,000 cases and 1,012 deaths.

Among the G20 big economies, Australia was the last to record 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, a grim, but modest marker by global standards reached this week.

Several major Asia-Pacific economies have fewer COVID-19 deaths, with New Zealand recording just 26.

While Australian authorities had been able to douse past outbreaks through lockdowns, the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has forced the nation’s two biggest states to plan for a reopening even as infections rise.

Australian Medical Association vice president Chris Moy said that Delta’s high infectivity, short incubation and asymptomatic spread had meant the “old playbook did not work.”

“Your window of opportunity at the start to eliminate it is so much smaller and basically once you’re passed that, Delta decides its destiny,” Moy said.

The federal government is pressing the states and territories to stick to a national reopening plan once vaccination rates reach 70 to 80 percent, although some virus-free states said they might delay given the rapidly rising Sydney cases.