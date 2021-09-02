‘Xi thought’ enters school curricula in new semester

ALLEGED ‘BRAINWASHING’: Starting at primary-school level, Chinese students are to learn about priciples such as ‘absolute party leadership’ over the armed forces

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese pupils returned to school yesterday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping (習近平) thought,” as Beijing aims to extend the Chinese president’s personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots.

The Chinese Ministry of Education has said that it would incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year.

Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts,” a government notice on the new curriculum said.

Students attend their school’s opening ceremony on the first day of the new school year in Wuhan, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The new school books are decorated with the president’s pithy quotes and images of his smiling face, with elementary-school students served up chapters on the achievements of Chinese civilization, and the Chinese Communist Party’s role in poverty alleviation and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lessons are interspersed with quotes from Xi on patriotism and duty, as well as anecdotes of his meetings with ordinary citizens.

“Grandpa Xi Jinping is very busy with work, but no matter how busy he is, he still joins our activities and cares about our growth,” one textbook says.

Xi’s thought encompasses 14 principles including “absolute party leadership” over the Chinese military and “improving living standards through development.”

It was enshrined in the Chinese constitution during a 2018 legislative meeting that abolished term limits and paved the way for him to rule indefinitely.

The principles are now cited regularly by officials in wildly varying contexts from fighting COVID-19 to literature and art, and universities have opened institutes dedicated to Xi’s thought.

The push to indoctrinate children with his political thinking brings Xi’s ideology to its youngest audience yet.

It comes as the party conducts a wider campaign to fight what it considers corrupting influences on the youth, from video games to celebrities and foreign educational tools.

Textbooks for older children delve into more complex topics such as the country’s aerospace industry and the path to becoming a “modern socialist great power.”

Several parents privately expressed discomfort about the curriculum, but declined to be interviewed by Agence France-Presse, fearing that they would get in trouble for speaking to foreign media.

However, the policy has been met with subtle pushback by anonymous Internet commenters.

“Brainwashing starts from childhood,” one social media user wrote.

“Can we refuse this?” another user asked.

Wang Fei-ling (王飛凌), a professor of international affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said that the textbooks were an example of the party’s effort to “bet on a cult of personality in a Mao [Zedong (毛澤東)]-like strong leader.”

“However, given what has happened in the Chinese society over the past four decades, I think many parents may not like it very much and many students may find it boring — but few would or could protest it publicly,” Wang said. “Most are likely to simply not take it very seriously.”

While China has long given pupils patriotism and political education, the new curriculum is “about promoting the cult of Xi as much as about instilling a greater sense of nationalism,” China researcher Adam Ni (倪凌超) said.