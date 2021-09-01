R. Kelly asked a teenage boy what he “was willing to do for music” before sexually abusing him, according to testimony from the first male to speak out against the singer accused of sex crimes.
In bombshell testimony on Monday, the now 32-year-old man said that he became associated with Kelly’s entourage and pleaded guilty this year to attempting to bribe a woman who would potentially testify against the musician.
However, more than a decade prior, Louis — using a pseudonym — said he first encountered Kelly in 2006, when he was a 17-year-old working the night shift at a suburban Chicago McDonald’s.
He told the Brooklyn federal courtroom that Kelly slipped him his telephone number.
After he and his parents attended a party at Kelly’s home, the singer told him “maybe it would be best some time if I came to the party by myself,” and said he could perform at his studio and maybe get some industry tips.
Invited under the guise of working on his music, Louis said at one point he met Kelly at his home and they proceeded to the detached garage, which had a boxing ring and a gym.
“He asked me what I was willing to do for music,” the witness said, describing the singer asking if he had “fantasies” before performing oral sex on him.
Louis said Kelly told him to “keep it between me and him,” saying “we family now, we brothers.”
He said Kelly requested that Louis call him “daddy” — as multiple women have said the singer demanded that they do — and would routinely film their sexual encounters.
Louis was testifying on Monday as part of a cooperation agreement he entered into in February, under which he hopes to avoid jail time of up to 15 years.
He had offered money to a potential witness against Kelly, who was arrested in 2019, hoping the person would “not cooperate” with federal prosecutors.
Louis said he was concerned that the unnamed witness possessed sex tapes of him and Kelly.
It was unclear where Louis procured the sum of at least US$200,000 he hoped to pay the witness off with, but he told the court that Kelly had no knowledge of his bribery attempt.
Prosecutors have been presenting searing testimony from accusers to paint a picture of more than two decades of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by Kelly.
The 54-year-old denies all charges and faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.
Kelly has remained stoic throughout the proceedings, but on Monday appeared agitated, rubbing his forehead, clasping his hands at his chin and fidgeting with his mask.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism