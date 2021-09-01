US firms told to keep riot records

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol on Monday told 35 telephone, e-mail and social media companies to preserve records that could be relevant to its investigation, the panel announced.

Telephone companies receiving requests from the committee included AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, as well as tech giants Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Messages also went out to some social media companies that were the subject of requests last week, including Facebook, Reddit, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

In a statement revealing the data preservation requests, a spokesperson for the US House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 investigation committee, led by Democratic US Representative Bennie Thompson, said it had “sent letters to 35 private-sector entities, including telecommunications, e-mail, and social media companies, instructing them to preserve records” that could be “relevant” to the committee’s inquiry.

“The Select Committee is at this point gathering facts, not alleging wrongdoing by any individual,” the statement added.

This marked the committee’s latest round of requests after last week ordering federal agencies and social media companies to hand over records related to the violence and the events leading up to it.

A source on Monday confirmed that the committee would request preservation of phone records of former US president Donald Trump, his daughter, Ivanka, and his sons Eric and Donald Jr.