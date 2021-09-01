Leaded gasoline has been eliminated after the world’s last remaining stocks were used up in July, the UN’s Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Monday, after heading a 19-year campaign to end use of the poisonous substance that poses major health and environmental risks.
Algeria, the only country still pumping leaded gasoline into vehicles, exhausted its final stocks in July, UNEP said.
The agency said the gasoline contaminates air, soil and drinking water and can cause heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Some studies have shown that it harms brain development, especially in children.
UNEP worked with governments, businesses and civic groups to eradicate leaded gasoline and said ending its use after a century marked a “huge milestone.”
“Leaded fuel illustrates in a nutshell the kind of mistakes humanity has been making at every level of our societies,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson told journalists.
Those mistakes had driven climate change, pollution and a loss of biodiversity, she said, but the global response to lead in fuel shows that “humanity can learn from and fix mistakes that we’ve made.”
Lead’s toxicity has been recognized since Roman times. It nevertheless began being added to gasoline in the early 1920s to make vehicles more powerful, and from then on was used in all gasoline globally until the 1970s when wealthier countries began phasing it out.
However, in the early 2000s, 86 nations were still using leaded gasoline.
The UNEP-led campaign was formed to help them move away from the fuel including by driving investment and overcoming concerns around prices, Anderson said.
However, UNEP warned that the transport industry remained a driver of climate-warming emissions, and 1.2 billion vehicles were set to hit the road in the coming decades.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the elimination of leaded gasoline showed what could be achieved via collaboration, and called for similar initiatives toward emissions-free transport and tackling climate change.
“We must now turn the same commitment to ... create a world of peace that works with nature, not against it,” he said in a pre-recorded video.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism