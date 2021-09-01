Wildfire forces evacuation of major US tourist spot

‘LAKE TAHOE CHANGED’: Authorities on Monday ordered 22,000 people to flee areas threatened by the Caldor fire, causing a traffic jam along the main roads

AFP, SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California





Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate on Monday as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke.

The Caldor fire has already torn through more than 700km2, razing hundreds of buildings.

On Monday, it was roaring towards South Lake Tahoe, the main resort town in the popular holiday area that straddles the California and Nevada border.

Flames from the Caldor fire leap along a hillside above Christmas Valley near South Lake Tahoe, California, on Monday. Photo: AP

“The firefighting conditions, the fuels, are historic,” California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Incident Commander Jeff Veik said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “We will put this fire out, [but] it’s not going to be today.”

The western US is burning at an alarming rate, with more than 7,000km2 blackened by late last month in California alone — more than double the area consumed by this time in an average year.

The fires are being driven by a historic drought that has left swathes of the region parched, as human-made climate change takes a visible — and painful — toll, and people living in the area are forced to flee.

“I got a knock at 10pm last night with a warning to be ready,” South Lake Tahoe resident Corinne Kobel told the Sacramento Bee newspaper. “At 10am this morning, it was the sheriffs kicking us out. I am freaking out.”

Kobel was among the 22,000 people ordered out of their homes on Monday morning, joining tens of thousands of others trying to escape the fire’s relentless march.

An Agence France-Presse journalist witnessed streams of traffic leaving the city, with cars and recreational vehicles clogging the main roads.

Among those stuck on the road was Mel Smothers, 74, who was whiling away the time spent in a traffic jam by playing his violin.

Smothers, who has lived in Tahoe since the 1970s, said this was the first time wildfires had chased him out.

“This is paradise, but you know with the recent fires, Lake Tahoe changed,” he told reporters. “This is the way it’s going to be from now on.”

“August is beautiful, but probably it’s going to be smokey from now on,” he added.

On Sunday, as the fire tore through the Twin Bridges area, there were incongruous scenes as flames raged around ski lifts.

Snow cannon — usually used to help keep the pistes covered in winter — were turned on to try to keep the area wet.

Cal Fire Director Thom Porter said the fire had grown by more than 77km2 overnight after the air above it cleared.

“When air clears, it’s taking the lid off your pot of boiling water; all of a sudden there’s that plume of heat and steam that comes out,” he said, according to the Sacramento Bee. “Same thing happens on a fire. Also sucks in oxygen from all directions, puts fire and spot fires in all directions.”

The Caldor fire began on Aug. 14, and quickly spread through the Eldorado National Forest.

Smoke from the blaze has been threatening tourist spots around Lake Tahoe for a week, filling the air with a choking haze.

The alpine lake is known for its clear waters, and the areas surrounding it boasts spectacular scenery, including some of the most popular winter sports resorts in the western US.