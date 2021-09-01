Renewables would meet 100 percent of consumer demand for electricity at certain times of the day by 2025 if large-scale wind and solar development continues at current rates, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said.
AEMO’s annual grid reliability snapshot, released yesterday, said that the penetration of renewable generation in Australia reached a record high of 57 percent twice this year — in April and again in August.
If Australia’s power system is engineered appropriately, based on current trends “there could be up to 100 percent instantaneous penetration of renewables at certain times of the day throughout the year by 2025,” it said.
The report predicts that total existing and committed large-scale solar and wind capacity, as well as solar panels installed by businesses and households, would be almost 10 gigawatts greater by 2025 than today.
It predicts an additional 8.9 gigawatts of distributed solar capacity would be installed by 2025 and “these solar systems alone could supply up to 77 percent of total electricity demand at times by 2026.”
Growth in power generation from solar panels is also driving down minimum demand on the electricity grid.
As solar systems allow households and businesses to be self-sufficient through generating and storing their own energy, they draw less power from the grid. As a consequence, AEMO predicts, all mainland Australian states would experience minimum operational demand during the next five years.
AEMO chief executive Daniel Westerman said in a statement that the positive outlook for grid reliability reflected “a combination of newly committed generation, storage and transmission developments.”
“Significant renewable energy investments, and well progressed dispatchable generation projects, including gas plants, pumped hydro and battery storage, will all help replace retiring coal and gas plants,” Westerman said. “The new dispatchable capacity will also enable higher penetrations of low-cost solar and wind generation into the market in the coming years.”
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism