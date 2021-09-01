Renewables set to meet 100 percent of demand in Australia

The Guardian





Renewables would meet 100 percent of consumer demand for electricity at certain times of the day by 2025 if large-scale wind and solar development continues at current rates, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said.

AEMO’s annual grid reliability snapshot, released yesterday, said that the penetration of renewable generation in Australia reached a record high of 57 percent twice this year — in April and again in August.

If Australia’s power system is engineered appropriately, based on current trends “there could be up to 100 percent instantaneous penetration of renewables at certain times of the day throughout the year by 2025,” it said.

The report predicts that total existing and committed large-scale solar and wind capacity, as well as solar panels installed by businesses and households, would be almost 10 gigawatts greater by 2025 than today.

It predicts an additional 8.9 gigawatts of distributed solar capacity would be installed by 2025 and “these solar systems alone could supply up to 77 percent of total electricity demand at times by 2026.”

Growth in power generation from solar panels is also driving down minimum demand on the electricity grid.

As solar systems allow households and businesses to be self-sufficient through generating and storing their own energy, they draw less power from the grid. As a consequence, AEMO predicts, all mainland Australian states would experience minimum operational demand during the next five years.

AEMO chief executive Daniel Westerman said in a statement that the positive outlook for grid reliability reflected “a combination of newly committed generation, storage and transmission developments.”

“Significant renewable energy investments, and well progressed dispatchable generation projects, including gas plants, pumped hydro and battery storage, will all help replace retiring coal and gas plants,” Westerman said. “The new dispatchable capacity will also enable higher penetrations of low-cost solar and wind generation into the market in the coming years.”