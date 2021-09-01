US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry yesterday arrived in Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other officials on cooperation on carbon emissions and cutting support for fossil fuels, especially coal, before heading to Tianjin, China.
Talks in the two Asian economic powerhouses would be “to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis,” the US Department of State said in a statement on Monday.
The former US secretary of state has led Washington’s efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge the acceleration of efforts to curb carbon emissions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The US push comes in advance of the UN COP 26 climate conference, which is to be held in Scotland later this year.
In Japan, discussions are likely to focus on the nation’s continued support for coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. Japan is the only G7 member building coal-fired power stations as it struggles with the aftermath of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, which led to the shutdown of most of the nation’s reactors.
Kerry’s visit to Japan and China comes after the US Department of the Treasury last month said that the US would oppose most involvement of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank in fossil fuel projects.
Discussions in Tokyo are also likely to focus on plans by the Asian Development Bank to organize and develop a scheme to acquire coal-fired power plants and shut them down early.
The effort includes British insurer Prudential PLC, lenders Citigroup Inc and HSBC Holdings PLC, and BlackRock Real Assets, with ambitions for an initial purchase next year.
Japan is the largest shareholder of the Asian Development Bank and support from Tokyo would be crucial to any success for the plans.
China, the US and Japan are the world’s biggest, second-biggest and fifth-biggest carbon emitters.
On his trip to China, Kerry is to look to build on commitments he helped secure during his visit in April, when the two nations agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency.
China has pledged to “enhance ambition” on curbing climate change and is set to announce new measures before the end of the year.
Environmentalists are watching for any new pledge on coal, with many hoping that Beijing would stop financing overseas coal-fired power plants.
Amid political tension between the two sides, the US has tried to ring-fence climate issues and Kerry has no remit to discuss any other topics with China.
