Singapore’s count of daily COVID-19 cases on Monday remained above 100 for the seventh consecutive day amid a surge in clusters at bus depots.
The city-state reported 147 new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, Singaporean Ministry of Health data showed.
That level, about 26 cases per 1 million people, is high for Singapore, although well below levels seen in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand.
Adding to the rise in the past few days are infection clusters found at eight bus depots, totaling 229 cases, ministry data showed.
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) in a speech on Sunday said that it is no longer possible to reduce COVID-19 cases to zero, even if the country were to lock down for a long time, adding that the country would reopen “cautiously and progressively.”
While cases have risen, the number of “seriously ill” cases is stable, Lee said.
“It is important to maintain this, so that we can continue to ease up, and especially to reconnect Singapore with the rest of the world,” he added.
About 80 percent of Singapore’s population is fully vaccinated, the highest proportion of any country with more than 1 million people, Bloomberg data showed.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism