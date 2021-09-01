COVID-19: Singapore bus depot clusters rise, serious cases ease

Bloomberg





Singapore’s count of daily COVID-19 cases on Monday remained above 100 for the seventh consecutive day amid a surge in clusters at bus depots.

The city-state reported 147 new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, Singaporean Ministry of Health data showed.

That level, about 26 cases per 1 million people, is high for Singapore, although well below levels seen in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand.

Adding to the rise in the past few days are infection clusters found at eight bus depots, totaling 229 cases, ministry data showed.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) in a speech on Sunday said that it is no longer possible to reduce COVID-19 cases to zero, even if the country were to lock down for a long time, adding that the country would reopen “cautiously and progressively.”

While cases have risen, the number of “seriously ill” cases is stable, Lee said.

“It is important to maintain this, so that we can continue to ease up, and especially to reconnect Singapore with the rest of the world,” he added.

About 80 percent of Singapore’s population is fully vaccinated, the highest proportion of any country with more than 1 million people, Bloomberg data showed.