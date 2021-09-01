Australia is this week to receive 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, after Canberra agreed to a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging COVID-19 infections.
The agreement, which would see Australia return the same number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Singapore in December, would allow Canberra to accelerate its vaccination program as daily cases near record levels for the country.
“That means there are 500,000 doses extra that will happen in September that otherwise would have had to wait for several months from now,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
While Australia had managed to successfully contain infections with a system of strict lockdowns, a slow vaccination rollout has made the country vulnerable to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
With about 28 percent of Australia’s population fully vaccinated, compared with 80 percent in Singapore.
Capital city, Canberra, yesterday extended its hard lockdown by another two weeks, and Victoria, the country’s second-most populous state, is expected to follow suit.
Canberra has been in lockdown for three weeks after a spate of cases believed to have spread from New South Wales, the epicenter of Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are bending the curve down and are getting on top of the outbreak. However, it is a slow process and it will take more time,” Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters in Canberra.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism