COVID-19: Australia plans swap with Singapore

Reuters, CANBERRA





Australia is this week to receive 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, after Canberra agreed to a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging COVID-19 infections.

The agreement, which would see Australia return the same number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Singapore in December, would allow Canberra to accelerate its vaccination program as daily cases near record levels for the country.

“That means there are 500,000 doses extra that will happen in September that otherwise would have had to wait for several months from now,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

While Australia had managed to successfully contain infections with a system of strict lockdowns, a slow vaccination rollout has made the country vulnerable to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

With about 28 percent of Australia’s population fully vaccinated, compared with 80 percent in Singapore.

Capital city, Canberra, yesterday extended its hard lockdown by another two weeks, and Victoria, the country’s second-most populous state, is expected to follow suit.

Canberra has been in lockdown for three weeks after a spate of cases believed to have spread from New South Wales, the epicenter of Australia’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are bending the curve down and are getting on top of the outbreak. However, it is a slow process and it will take more time,” Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters in Canberra.