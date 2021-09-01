Scientists in South Africa are monitoring a new SARS-CoV-2 variant with an unusually high mutation rate and whose frequency has gradually increased in the past few months, the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
The variant — known as C.1.2. — was last week flagged by the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation and Sequencing Platform in a preprint study that has yet to be peer reviewed.
While most of South Africa’s COVID-19 cases are caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 — first detected in India — C.1.2. caught scientists’ attention because its mutation is almost twice as fast as observed in other global variants.
However, the frequency of the C.1.2. variant remains relatively low. It has so far been detected in less than 3 percent of the genomes sequenced since it was first noticed, although this has increased from 0.2 percent in May to 2 percent last month.
Institute scientists on Monday said that C.1.2. was only “present at very low levels” and that it was too early to predict how it might evolve.
“At this stage, we do not have experimental data to confirm how it reacts in terms of sensitivity to antibodies,” institute researcher Penny Moore told an online news briefing.
However, “we have considerable confidence that the vaccines that are being rolled out in South Africa will continue to protect us against severe illness and death,” Moore added.
The C.1.2 variant has so far been detected in all nine of South Africa’s provinces, as well as in other parts of the world, including China, Mauritius, New Zealand and the UK.
However, it has not occurred frequently enough to qualify as a “variant of interest” or a “variant of concern,” such as the highly transmissible Delta and Beta variants, which emerged in South Africa late last year.
South Africa as of yesterday was the continent’s hardest-hit country with 2,770,575 COVID-19 cases resulting in 81,830 deaths.
The Beta variant drove a second wave of infections in December last year and January, and the country is now grappling with a persistent third Delta-dominated wave predicted to overlap with a looming fourth wave.
The number of people living with high blood pressure has more than doubled since 1990, said a major study published yesterday, which found that half of all sufferers — about 720 million people — went untreated in 2019. Hypertension is linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for strokes, and heart and liver disease. To find out how hypertension rates have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration analyzed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world. They
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
TALIBAN GUIDANCE: Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi called on the US to assist other countries in providing the new Afghan government with economic assistance A senior Chinese diplomat called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with the Taliban government and stop pressuring Beijing over the probe into the origin of COVID-19 to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday urged the US to work with the international community to provide economic assistance to the new Afghan government, stressing the importance of both sides actively guiding the Taliban as the US military prepares to withdraw after two decades. Wang added that the war had failed to accomplish its goal of rooting out terrorism