Scientists in South Africa are monitoring a new SARS-CoV-2 variant with an unusually high mutation rate and whose frequency has gradually increased in the past few months, the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The variant — known as C.1.2. — was last week flagged by the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation and Sequencing Platform in a preprint study that has yet to be peer reviewed.

While most of South Africa’s COVID-19 cases are caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 — first detected in India — C.1.2. caught scientists’ attention because its mutation is almost twice as fast as observed in other global variants.

However, the frequency of the C.1.2. variant remains relatively low. It has so far been detected in less than 3 percent of the genomes sequenced since it was first noticed, although this has increased from 0.2 percent in May to 2 percent last month.

Institute scientists on Monday said that C.1.2. was only “present at very low levels” and that it was too early to predict how it might evolve.

“At this stage, we do not have experimental data to confirm how it reacts in terms of sensitivity to antibodies,” institute researcher Penny Moore told an online news briefing.

However, “we have considerable confidence that the vaccines that are being rolled out in South Africa will continue to protect us against severe illness and death,” Moore added.

The C.1.2 variant has so far been detected in all nine of South Africa’s provinces, as well as in other parts of the world, including China, Mauritius, New Zealand and the UK.

However, it has not occurred frequently enough to qualify as a “variant of interest” or a “variant of concern,” such as the highly transmissible Delta and Beta variants, which emerged in South Africa late last year.

South Africa as of yesterday was the continent’s hardest-hit country with 2,770,575 COVID-19 cases resulting in 81,830 deaths.

The Beta variant drove a second wave of infections in December last year and January, and the country is now grappling with a persistent third Delta-dominated wave predicted to overlap with a looming fourth wave.