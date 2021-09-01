COVID-19: US taken off EU list of exempt travelers

NOT BINDING: The European Council said it no longer exempts Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, North Macedonia or the US from curbs on non-essential travel

The EU on Monday recommended that its member states reimpose travel restrictions on US tourists over rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

The European Council, which represents the bloc’s 27 governments, said that it was taking six territories off its list of locations exempted from restrictions on non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list,” a statement said.

The move is not binding on national capitals, which may yet choose to allow fully vaccinated US travelers to visit, despite concerns about rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the US.

However, during the crisis, most EU members have so far followed Brussels’ travel advice.

“This is without prejudice to the possibility for member states to lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for fully vaccinated travelers,” the statement said.

Non-essential travel into the bloc from outside the EU and eight associated countries — Andorra, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican — has been restricted.

However, some countries and territories have been exempted from this list, but their number has been shrinking in the past few months and includes only 17 members, plus China if Beijing reciprocates.

The EU recommended that its member states lift restrictions on non-essential travel from the US in June, ahead of the peak of the summer tourist season.

That decision came as the US was making major strides with its vaccination program.

Case numbers in the US have since surged as the more infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has spread and large swathes of the population have refused to get vaccinated.

The US airline industry decried the latest move from Brussels, saying that it would keep talking to member states to “prioritize the safety and well-being of all travelers.”