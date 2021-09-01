Joe Biden criticized over Americans left in Afghanistan

AFP, WASHINGTON





US lawmakers on Monday leveled fierce criticism at the administration of US President Joe Biden over its withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the chaotic exit an act of shame that left Americans behind to the “mercy of terrorists.”

The pile-on came shortly after US military officials announced that the final evacuation flights left Kabul airport in the dark of night, ending the 20-year mission that became the US’ longest war and leaving Afghanistan to its new rulers, the Taliban.

“President Biden is preparing to leave Americans behind in Afghanistan at the mercy of terrorists,” US Representative Kevin McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

US President Joe Biden hosts a virtual briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: Reuters

US officials have said that the evacuation flights have taken more than 123,000 people, many of them Afghans fleeing the Taliban, out of Kabul.

Among them were 6,000 Americans, which US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said was the “vast majority” of those in the country.

However, “we did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” he said.

US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a meeting in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP

It was unclear how many Americans were still in the country.

Prior to the withdrawal announcement, a senior US official said on Monday that fewer than 250 Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan were still there.

The criticism by US Representative Michael Waltz, a former Special Forces combatant in Afghanistan, was particularly biting.

“The word across the region is that jihad has won and democracy has lost. That’s shameful,” Waltz said during a Republican roundtable on the US exit. “And that is going to make America less safe and get future American soldiers killed that have to go back to deal with this mess.”

“Joe Biden left Americans behind,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “His decision to cause this disaster and abandon Americans and our interests proves what we all already knew — Joe Biden is incapable of serving as Commander in Chief and the US and the world are less safe because of him.”