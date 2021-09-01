When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him — his sons and daughters and a slew of nieces and nephews.
He pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighborhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.
Youngsters piled into the vehicle — pretending that the parking routine was an adventure — while Ezmarai watched from the side.
Photo: AFP
Then out of the blue Afghan sky, a missile came screeching down — striking the car with a terrible force and obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.
The US on Sunday said that it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an airstrike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.
On Monday, it looked as if they could have made a terrible mistake.
“The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house,” said Aimal Ahmadi, Ezmarai’s brother. “It killed all of them.”
Aimal said that 10 members of the family died in the airstrike, including his own daughter and five other children.
On Monday, when reporters visited the scene, Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to help him organize burials for most of his family.
“My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter ... nephews and nieces,” he said.
“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul,” US military spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.
Aimal can scarcely believe his brother could be mistaken for an Islamic State sympathizer, let alone an operative planning a deadly car bomb attack.
Ezmarai was an engineer with a non-governmental organization — an ordinary Afghan trying to make ends meet in a turbulent time.
US nerves have been frayed since a suicide bomber triggered a massive blast at an entrance to the airport on Thursday last week as huge crowds clamored to get inside in the hope of getting aboard one of the final evacuation flights out of Afghanistan.
Nearly 100 Afghans were killed as were 13 US service members just days before the last US soldier withdrew from the country on Monday night.
Against that backdrop, US intelligence had warned of another imminent attack, and on Sunday the US military said it had stopped one before it happened.
“We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” Urban said Sunday, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group. “We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties.”
“It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” he said.
When locals heard the blast in the neighborhood, they swiftly came to see what help they could offer.
“All the children were killed inside the car, the adults were killed just outside. The car was on fire — we could hardly find body parts,” said one, named Sabir.
“We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” the US spokesman said in the statement.
Those words rang hollow for another neighbor, Rashid Noori.
“The Taliban kill us, IS kill us and the Americans kill us,” he said.
“Do they all think our children are terrorists?” he asked.
